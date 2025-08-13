Brands
News

Radico teams up with SRK, Nikhil Kamath for spirit venture; to invest Rs 40 Cr

The new venture will rely on Radico's distribution and marketing, and D'YAVOL team's creative abilities, and will launch a luxury tequila soon.

Press Trust of India
Radico teams up with SRK, Nikhil Kamath for spirit venture; to invest Rs 40 Cr

Wednesday August 13, 2025 , 1 min Read

Spirit maker Radico Khaitan on Tuesday announced "D'YAVOL Spirits", a new venture with actor Shah Rukh Khan, his son Aryan, and Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath.

Radico Khaitan said it will invest Rs 40 crore for a 47.5% stake in D'YAVOL BV and D'YAVOL India, and be the largest shareholder, as per an exchange filing.

Shah Rukh Khan had launched D'YAVOL as a luxury brand with his son Aryan.

The new venture will rely on Radico's distribution and marketing, and D'YAVOL team's creative abilities, and will launch a luxury tequila soon.

Abhishek Khaitan, the managing director of Radico Khaitan, said this is a long-term investment for the company in the luxury spirits segment.

Khan said the partnership is seeking to build something "bold, relevant and future-facing", while his son Aryan said the ambition is to build a brand which "lives in culture".

The brand intends to compete anywhere in the world, Kamath said, adding that premium alcohol is no longer defined by geography.

Edited by Megha Reddy