Rapido, Uber resume bike taxi services in Karnataka after court relief: Report

Ride hailing platforms ﻿Rapido﻿and ﻿Uber﻿have reinstated their bike-taxi services in Karnataka, two months after the state govetnment imposed a ban. The move comes a day after the Karnataka High Court challenged the ban.

Moneycontrol was the first to report on this matter.

The bike-taxi ban, which was implemented on June 16 in the state, left many commuters scrambling for affordable transport alternatives. Many office-goers were forced to opt for auto rickshaws, which saw prices skyrocket. Bengaluru also witnessed an 18% rise in traffic congestion in the first week of the ban, according to a Moneycontrol report.

In the city, bike-taxis are often used to travel short distances and as first and last-mile commute, helping individuals travel to and fro from bus and metro stations.

Commuters, YourStory spoke to at the time, said bike-taxis were critical to travel during rush hours as they were able to squeeze through traffic and run-down roads to reach destinations faster, compared to autos and cabs.

Uber and Rapido did not immediately respond to YourStory’s request for a comment.

Ola Cabs, which also offered bike taxi options on its platform, is yet to resume the offering on its platform.

The move comes a day after Karnataka High Court challenged the state’s ban, citing that it was based on an insufficient argument. Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru noted that bike taxis were legally permitted in 13 Indian states, establishing it as a recognised and lawful business.

According to the Bike Taxi Welfare Association, over six lakh families were affected by the move to ban bike taxis.

Last month, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways added new clauses to the Motor Vehicles Aggregator Guidelines 2020, giving state governments a framework to allow bike taxis to operate white-plated motorcycles for shared mobility.