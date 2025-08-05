Workspaces with heart: How this founder is reimagining coworking through Workingdom

Preeti believes the start of a workday should spark energy, clarity, and purpose. That belief lies at the heart of Workingdom, the coworking venture she founded to offer flexible, thoughtfully designed office spaces in Delhi and Gurugram.

With an emphasis on calm, secure, and productivity-driven environments, Preeti is reimagining how professionals begin their day—and where they choose to build their ambitions.

Preeti, who comes from a family of real estate developers in Delhi had previously founded a Leadership Hiring Firm, when the inspiration for Workingdom struck. “I started travelling frequently to Mumbai from 2017-2018, and I used to work from Multiple Coworking Spaces . It was there that I realised the importance of a coworking space. I started using coworking spaces for myself and my team, understood the overheads and return on investment well”, says Yadav. After completing Workingdom’s pilot project - setting up a centre in Dwarka, Delhi - she came to realise the potential of the business and upswell in the industry. The main soul of coworking, Yadav realised, was in its location and with that realisation, Workingdom was ready to rise through the ranks and establish itself as a premium coworking brand in India.

The coworking industry’s growth validates the founder’s instincts. According to a report by Growth and Markets, the coworking market in India, presently valued at $20.8 billion, is estimated to reach $2.91 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7%.

The road to Workingdom

Venturing into the coworking space, Preeti was armed with her experience, her instincts and an eagle eye for details. As the founder and chief consultant at Aspire HR Solution, she was already well versed in leadership hiring, and had deep expertise in business operations. “When I used to head hunt for leadership professions, I would dive deep into their job roles and profiles. It taught me how to handle operations, manage teams and create solutions”, she says.

After launching Workingdom, Preeti identified four core pillars for the brand: location, ambience, affordability, and customer service. The first centre was established in Dwarka, a well-planned residential hub in the National Capital. True to her hands-on approach, Preeti personally oversees the interior design of each space. While each Workingdom location has its own distinct aesthetic, all are united by a design philosophy that reflects positivity and encourages productivity.

“My aim is to give new clients the best in terms of affordable rates and aesthetics; then I shift the focus to retention. I believe that every client should grow with us, so pricing should not be an issue if they need to expand,” she says.

Setting up Workingdom Connaught Place: Hamilton House

Workingdom’s Hamilton House in Connaught Place - a financial, commercial and business centre in Delhi - was set up after much market research, and a challenge from the beginning. A heritage zone, the location was tied up in regulations and restrictions. However, Preeti had a clear vision: a space combined convenience, beauty, and affordability. With meticulous planning, the team ensured full compliance with zoning laws, permits, and licensing requirements.

Although the space was limited, Workingdom was creative in their design and utilisation of each square foot of the property. “We wanted to create a sense of openness, while offering the maximum number of seats to get a better return on investment. This is where my creativity and passion for design comes in - it helps us balance beauty and bottomlines”, says Preeti.

Workingdom Gurugram: A New Chapter Where Spaces Are Crafted with Love, Not Just Layouts

Workingdom’s fourth centre in Gurugram offers a serene contrast to the bustle of city life. Inspired by the Japandi aesthetic, a blend of Japanese minimalism and Scandinavian warmth, the space embraces clean lines, natural textures, and calming tones. “I didn’t begin with desks or layouts; I started with a feeling,” Preeti reflects. From Sabai grass planters handcrafted by tribal women to bamboo furnishings and abundant greenery, every detail tells a story.

A spacious balcony doubles as an O2 zone with outdoor seating and sprinkler fans, offering a welcome pause in a hectic workday. This centre reflects Workingdom’s core philosophy—spaces that foster well-being, not just productivity.

The Gurugram coworking space also aligns with the most crucial Workingdom pillar: location.

Strategically located near Huda City Centre metro station, the Gurugram hub caters to a spectrum of clients, from startups to established firms. Offerings include hot desks, private cabins, meeting rooms, discussion pods, phone booths, and day passes.

Security and tech are also top priorities. Entry is managed through facial recognition, digital KYC, and a custom mobile app that handles bookings, access control, and complaints.

What’s next?

After a profitable exit for its angel investors in 2023, Workingdom is now gearing up for wider expansion. With its sights set on Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai, the startup is exploring new funding options to grow in Tier I cities and Internationally. It doesn’t end there - Workingdom is also looking to expand in Dubai - a market that is experiencing growth due to its strategic location, robust infrastructure and government support.

For Preeti, compromise lies at the core of entrepreneurship. Every successful entrepreneur understands the demands of the work in the initial phase and Preeti’s journey was no different. In the early stages of Workingdom, Preeti had to prioritise the business over time with family and even her own health. “As bootstrapped startup entrepreneurs, we often juggle multiple roles and responsibilities,” she says. Without further diluting ownership and by buying back the Angel investor's shares, Workingdom’s growth was a result of self-reliance, resiliency and creative problem-solving. Building Workingdom’s Gurugram center was, then, not just a business milestone; but a personal one.

Preeti believes that success is about balance, not sacrifice. While she’s passionate about growing Workingdom into a global brand, she equally treasures time with her 12-year old son, quiet moments with her husband and family, and travelling the world with curiosity and joy. Her advice to other founders? “Define success on your own terms. Build boldly, but live fully.”