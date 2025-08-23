OpenAI founder Sam Altman announced his plans to visit India next month, and this comes after the company announced opening its first office in the country.

In a post on X, Altman said AI adoption in India has been amazing to watch and that the company is excited to invest much more here.

The post from the top honcho came within hours of the company announcing its plans to set up its first India office in Delhi later this year, underlining the swift uptake of its AI tools in a market that is ChatGPT's second-largest after the United States and among its fastest-growing.

Altman wrote: "We are opening our first office in India later this year! and I am looking forward to visiting next month."

In his post, Altman also said: "AI adoption in India has been amazing to watch—ChatGPT users grew 4X in the past year—and we are excited to invest much more in India!"

According to OpenAI, the establishment of the India office reflects its support for the IndiaAI Mission and commitment to partnering with the government to build Artificial Intelligence (AI) for India, with India.

The move will also enable OpenAI to better serve its users here, including the millions of students, educators, professionals and developers who use its tools to learn, be more creative and solve problems for themselves and others, it said.

This expansion, according to the company, underscores India's global leadership in AI, its thriving ecosystem and the growing demand for OpenAI's advanced tools among people, developers and businesses across the country.

Data cited by OpenAI highlighted India as a leading country for AI adoption.

Weekly active users of ChatGPT in India increased by more than four times in just the past year. The country also ranks among the top five developer markets globally on the OpenAI platform. India also has the largest population of students on ChatGPT worldwide.

"The level of excitement and opportunity for AI in India is incredible. India has all the ingredients to become a global AI leader, amazing tech talent, a world-class developer ecosystem, and strong government support through the IndiaAI Mission," Altman was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the company.