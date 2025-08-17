Samsung to expand manufacturing portfolio in India: Ashwini Vaishnaw

South Korean electronics major Samsung is expanding its manufacturing portfolio in India, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

Globally, Samsung has its second-largest mobile phone manufacturing unit in India, and it is the second-largest exporter of handsets from the country after Apple.

"Samsung continues to expand manufacturing of its advanced technology devices in Bharat, driven by talent and innovation. Its research unit in Bharat has more than 7,000 engineers," Vaishnaw said in a social media post.

The minister on X posted a photo of his meeting with Samsung Southwest Asia, President and CEO, JB Park and Samsung Southwest Asia, Corporate Vice President, SP Chun.

Earlier this year, Samsung Electronics President and Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business TM Roh had said the company is preparing for manufacturing laptops in India.

The company continues to make all smartphones that it sells in India, including the latest flagship smartphones Galaxy Z Fold7, priced in the range of Rs 1.74 lakh to Rs 2.11 lakh apiece and Galaxy Z Flip7, which is priced in the range of Rs 1.09 lakh to Rs 1.22 lakh apiece.

In January, the South Korean tech major announced that it will raise investments in Indian R&D centres at Bengaluru and Noida that have played a key role in the development of AI features for its smartphones. Samsung's R&D centres in India are the largest outside South Korea.

Samsung also has plans to expand the Gemini Live feature for more languages, in which the India R&D centres are expected to play a key role.

Mobile phone is the biggest contributor to India's electronics manufacturing landscape, with Apple and Samsung being the top exporters in the country. The majority of iPhones are made in China, followed by India, while Samsung has its biggest factory in Vietnam after India.