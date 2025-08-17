Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
News

Samsung to expand manufacturing portfolio in India: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Globally, Samsung has its second largest mobile phone manufacturing unit in India and it is the second largest exporter of the handsets from the country after Apple.

Press Trust of India10672 Stories
Samsung to expand manufacturing portfolio in India: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Sunday August 17, 2025 , 2 min Read

South Korean electronics major Samsung is expanding its manufacturing portfolio in India, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

Globally, Samsung has its second-largest mobile phone manufacturing unit in India, and it is the second-largest exporter of handsets from the country after Apple.

"Samsung continues to expand manufacturing of its advanced technology devices in Bharat, driven by talent and innovation. Its research unit in Bharat has more than 7,000 engineers," Vaishnaw said in a social media post.

The minister on X posted a photo of his meeting with Samsung Southwest Asia, President and CEO, JB Park and Samsung Southwest Asia, Corporate Vice President, SP Chun.

Earlier this year, Samsung Electronics President and Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business TM Roh had said the company is preparing for manufacturing laptops in India.

Also Read
Manufacturers in India not overly concerned with US tariffs: IT Secy

The company continues to make all smartphones that it sells in India, including the latest flagship smartphones Galaxy Z Fold7, priced in the range of Rs 1.74 lakh to Rs 2.11 lakh apiece and Galaxy Z Flip7, which is priced in the range of Rs 1.09 lakh to Rs 1.22 lakh apiece.

In January, the South Korean tech major announced that it will raise investments in Indian R&D centres at Bengaluru and Noida that have played a key role in the development of AI features for its smartphones. Samsung's R&D centres in India are the largest outside South Korea.

Samsung also has plans to expand the Gemini Live feature for more languages, in which the India R&D centres are expected to play a key role.

Mobile phone is the biggest contributor to India's electronics manufacturing landscape, with Apple and Samsung being the top exporters in the country. The majority of iPhones are made in China, followed by India, while Samsung has its biggest factory in Vietnam after India.