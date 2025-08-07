You’ve found your customers, and they’re actively using your product. But what’s the next milestone on the path to sustainable scale? How do you know when you’re ready to grow, and more importantly, how do you scale smartly without compromising efficiency or customer experience?

To help founders and IT decision-makers navigate this critical phase, Lenovo India is hosting an expert-led webinar on August 21, 2025, from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The webinar is designed specifically for small and medium business (SMB) owners, startup founders, and IT leaders who are transitioning from early product traction to scalable growth. With SMBs projected to contribute over 35% to India’s GDP by 2027 and generate millions of new jobs, now is the time to put structured scale strategies in place.

Titled ‘Product-market fit to scale – You’ve built it. Now let’s grow it: A practical guide to scaling,’ the session brings together two key Lenovo leaders:

Saqib Jameel , Workstation Business Lead at Lenovo India, who will unpack how to practically scale operations, infrastructure, and teams once early traction has been achieved.

Dhruv Bansal, Business Head SMB, Lenovo India, will also take the stage to introduce Lenovo Pro, a value-packed program offering exclusive SMB benefits including special pricing, dedicated support, and tailored solutions.

Attendees will gain insights into:

How to assess your readiness to scale across people, processes, and platforms

Real-world industry use cases that show what works and what to avoid

Technology and IT infrastructure strategies that grow with your business

Exclusive benefits from Lenovo Pro, built for the unique needs of SMBs

In today’s hyper-competitive landscape, getting to product-market fit is just the beginning. The webinar will help you identify your scaling triggers, avoid common missteps, and build a foundation that’s ready for long-term growth.

Whether you're getting ready to expand across geographies, grow your team, or invest in smarter IT infrastructure, this session is your playbook for the next phase of growth.