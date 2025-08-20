SEPC, WinZO ink pact to promote export of Indian gaming tech, IP

The Services Export Promotion Council has signed a three-year memorandum of understanding with online gaming platform WinZO to promote the export of technology and intellectual property (IP) from India's gaming industry.

The partnership seeks to position India as a major exporter of 'Made in India' games and increase the country's share in the $300-billion global gaming market, a joint statement issued on Wednesday said.

Under the agreement, Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC), set up by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, and WinZO will undertake targeted initiatives to address challenges such as startup incubation, funding, monetisation, and talent development.

A key part of the collaboration involves taking Indian game developers to global events, starting with the India Pavilion at Gamescom in Germany this month.

"This initiative will have a profound impact on game developers, empowering them with new opportunities, resources, and a global platform to showcase their creativity and innovation," SEPC Chairman Karan Rathore said.

The collaboration will also leverage WinZO's Global Centre of Excellence, established with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, to promote Indian IP in global markets and attract foreign investment.

According to the India Gaming Report 2025, India accounts for approximately 20 per cent of the world's gaming user base and 15.1 per cent of all global gaming app downloads.

The Indian gaming sector, valued at $3.7 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $9.1 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 19.6 per cent.

The country has attracted nearly $3 billion in foreign direct investment in the sector over the last five years and is home to 1,888 gaming startups.