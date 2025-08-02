SiMa.ai raises $85M in funding round led by Maverick Capital

SiMa.ai, a startup focused on developing hardware and software for edge-based AI applications, has raised $85 million in a funding round led by Maverick Capital. This brings the company's total funding to $355 million. Existing investors also participated in the round, along with new backer StepStone Group.

The company plans to use the funds to support its global expansion and develop its Physical AI platform. This includes investment in software development, market operations, customer support, and automotive-related initiatives.

Commenting on the fund raise, Krishna Rangasayee, Founder and CEO of SiMa.ai, said the new capital will help the company meet growing demand across industries such as robotics, automotive, industrial automation, aerospace, defence, smart vision, and healthcare.

SiMa.ai builds hardware and software platforms designed to run artificial intelligence applications at the edge—outside of traditional cloud infrastructure. Its Modalix platform focuses on delivering high AI performance while optimising for power efficiency, with applications across industries including robotics, automotive, industrial automation, aerospace, defense, smart vision, and healthcare.

“SiMa.ai is pushing the boundaries of edge computing by combining advanced silicon with a software-first approach to AI,” said Andrew Homan, Managing Partner at Maverick Capital. “Their ability to offer efficient, high-performance solutions with easy deployment gives them a strong position in a rapidly growing market.”