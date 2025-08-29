Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (August 29, 2025)

From fintech IPOs and AI breakthroughs to emerging startup hubs and leadership moves in tech, here’s a quick look at this week's roundup.

Featured Stories

Groww gets SEBI nod for $1B IPO; to file updated DRHP soon

Stock broking and wealth management platform Groww has secured approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch its initial public offering (IPO), paving the way for one of the largest fintech listings in the country, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Bengaluru-based firm plans to raise up to $1 billion through the share sale, which could value the company between $7 billion and $8 billion.

The company intends to file an updated draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) in the coming weeks. It had first submitted its IPO papers confidentially under SEBI’s pre-filing mechanism on May 26. Groww’s parent, Billionbrains Garage Ventures Pvt Ltd, reported a sharp jump in profitability in FY25, with net profit clocking a threefold increase to Rs 1,819 crore.

Meet the 16-year-old using AI to diagnose arthritis in canines

During a family trek last year, 16-year-old Anshul Bhatt noticed something unusual about his pet dog, Max. Normally energetic and eager to leap into water, Max was limping and licking his paws in pain.

A visit to the vet revealed late-stage arthritis, which was too advanced for any effective treatment. The experience proved to be a turning point for Bhatt.

“It was heartbreaking to see Max constantly in pain. It was already late-stage by then, and the treatments weren’t really working. All we could do was try to reduce the pain, but even then, he was always hurting or whining,” Bhatt tells YourStory.

AI should focus on solving real problems of enterprises: Experts

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the new buzzword in the world of technology, with solutions being churned out literally every day with the goal of automating several processes. However, experts reiterate that the focus of AI should always be on solving real problems faced by enterprises.

The panel discussion on 'GCC Innovation in 2026: AI, Frontier Tech and the Big Opportunity for Tech Talent', at DevSparks Hyderabad, YourStory's flagship event for the developer community, saw panellists being unanimous in the view that AI is bringing far-reaching changes.

Sri Lakshmi Tadepalli, VP - IT, Global Clearance, FedEx, said, AI is helping enterprises move up the value chain by automating repetitive tasks, but the focus should always remain on how it is going to solve the important problems.

Many success stories will come out of Bihar, says Minister Nitish Mishra, eyeing global recognition for startups

Amid the rapidly evolving landscape of India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, Bihar, traditionally known for its agricultural workforce and migration, is scripting a new narrative.

“When we talk about startups, hardly anyone talks about Bihar,” says Nitish Mishra, Minister of the Department of Industries, Government of Bihar, in a conversation with Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory.

“But I feel that gradually, Bihar is getting visible on the startup map. In the last one year, the number of startups in Bihar has increased by 1,000,” the minister adds. Behind this surge lies a startup policy designed to create space for innovation, platforms to grow, and establish funding pathways to turn bold ideas into real-world impact.

How Bito AI is assisting developers in reviewing code better

Code review is one of the most overlooked parts of the modern software development lifecycle. It creates a critical bottleneck before any new software updates can ship. Normally, this essential but tedious task of checking teammates' code for bugs and improvements falls on the shoulders of human developers, but serial entrepreneur Amar Goel believes Bito AI can offload that burden onto an AI agent that spots issues and makes fixes on its own.

The Harvard alum who previously took PubMatic, an advertising technology firm, public in 2020 after growing it from a 2006 startup, is now betting that AI can automate software development's most manual process.

“We believe code review is a super critical part of the developer lifecycle. It’s becoming more critical, because as AI writes more code, developers will have to review more code,” Goel, CEO of Bito AI, tells YourStory.

Other News

Zypp Electric appoints Mukesh Singla as Chief Financial Officer

Mukesh Singla as Chief Financial Officer, Zypp Electric

Zypp Electric, a tech-enabled EV Rental platform, has announced the appointment of Mukesh Singla as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective from August 1.





In his new role, Singla will lead the company’s financial strategy, operations, fundraising, investor relations, and compliance initiatives to support Zypp’s rapid growth and long-term strategic objectives.





Prior to joining Zypp, Mukesh held senior leadership roles across India, Africa, and the UAE, and served as the Chief Financial Officer at Airtel Africa Mobile Money.





"Zypp's strong market position, innovative technology platform, and commitment to sustainable mobility create tremendous opportunities. I look forward to building robust financial foundations that will support our growth trajectory and create long-term value for all stakeholders," he said.

AKSSAI ProjExel expands into three more cities

AKSSAI ProjExel, a professional services and technology company, has announced an expansion into three new cities in the country - Mumbai, Nagpur, and Vadodara. With this expansion, AKSSAI has strengthened its footprint across western India with a current presence in more than 15 cities.

Founded in 2018, AKSSAI ProjExel offers accounting, tax, payroll, legal, and advisory services across India and international markets. The flagship product of the company is FINAC.

Fusion CX launches new delivery centre in Bengaluru

Fusion CX, a customer experience (CX) and business process management company, has launched a new 350-plus seater delivery centre in Bengaluru. This centre is designed to support telecom, high-tech, fintech, and ecommerce programmes of the company.





“Bengaluru is the heart of India’s technology and innovation landscape. This facility focuses on supporting our clients in the telecom, fintech, and ecommerce space with scalable, high-quality CX in a modern, employee-focused environment,” said Pankaj Dhanuka, Co-founder, Chairman, Managing Director & CEO, Fusion CX.

PedalStart’s startup pitch event in Bengaluru

PedalStart, a startup accelerator platform, will conduct its pitching event, Hustler Mela, in Bengaluru in the last week of September. The Hustler Mela 3.0 is expected to see participation of over 300 investors, cutting across angel investors, HNIs, VC funds, and family offices. The event is expected to disburse around Rs 15 crore to about 10 startups.





According to PedalStart, Hustler Mela over the years has managed to attract over 250 startups and 100-plus investors, enabling funding of around Rs 4 crore.





(The copy will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)