Swiggy hikes platform fee amid festive surge: Report

Swiggy has increased its platform charge for food deliveries by Rs 2, taking the fee from Rs 12 to Rs 14 per order. The food delivery company has attributed the hike to the higher transaction volumes during the festive period, aiming to make the most of the seasonal demand, Moneycontrol reported.

Initially introduced in 2023 as part of its profitability push, Swiggy has been gradually raising the platform fee over time with no reported dip in order volumes.

Though the latest hike may seem negligible to customers, it has a substantial cumulative effect. With Swiggy fulfilling over two million orders a day, the change could add roughly Rs 2.8 crore to daily revenue, amounting to nearly Rs 33.6 crore annually.

YourStory couldn't independently verify this and has reached out to Swiggy for comments.

Swiggy almost doubled its losses for the April-June period, even as revenue grew sharply on the back of continued momentum in its grocery delivery unit, Instamart.

The Sriharsha Majety-led firm posted an operating revenue of Rs 4,961 crore, registering a 54% year-on-year increase. Consolidated net loss stood at Rs 1,197 crore, compared with Rs 1,081 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 611 crore in the year-ago period.

Quick commerce platform, Instamart, doubled its operating revenue to Rs 806 crore. On a sequential basis, its revenue grew by 17% from Rs 689, aided by the full-quarter contribution of dark stores added in Q4 FY25.