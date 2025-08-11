T-Hub rolls out fourth cohort of Charge with 21 mobility startups

Hyderabad-based startup incubator T-Hub has launched its fourth cohort of Charge, an Atal Incubation Centre mobility accelerator programme that is designed to support startups building solutions for electric mobility, shared transport, fleet management, and related technologies.

The four cohort of the accelerator programme will work with 21 startups to scale their solutions and products by offering mentorship, market access, and pilot opportunities.

The selected startups include Evya.Energy, which is working on solutions in the EV charging landscape; HerCabs and ProCar in the shared mobility space; and EEzy Volt, a battery and energy platform. AI-led fleet and vehicle solutions providers Attento and Zekardo, and startups developing next-gen vehicles AirJet Bike and Folks Force are also part of the cohort.

The programme is support by the Atal Innovation Mission and partners from the automotive sector along with the government.

“India’s mobility sector is entering a crucial phase of growth, with electric vehicles and shared transport leading the way for the next decade. At T-Hub, we’re focused on helping founders turn bold ideas into successful businesses. Charge is a step in that direction,” said Kavikrut, CEO of T-Hub.

The cohort participants will undergo a 12-week programme at T-Hub, involving mentors, corporate firms, and government partnerships to deploy and scale their solutions.

Since its launch in 2022, the accelerator programme has enabled startups to raise a total funding of Rs 17.16 crore. Notable startups that have emerged from previous cohorts include Vihaan Electric and Tride Mobility.

The Indian electric vehicle market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 28.52%, creating a need for scalable technology in battery, charging infrastructure, and share mobility.