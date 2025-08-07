Woven by tradition: How Taavi is bringing India’s craft heritage into the present

Every year, National Handloom Day is an opportunity to reflect on the threads that weave together India’s rich cultural fabric. However, Taavi, an Indian brand known for its commitment to Indian heritage, celebrates it every day. On a mission to bring India’s rich textile traditions to the forefront—not just as cultural artefacts but as wearable, everyday fashion, Taavi offers more than 20 traditional artforms across 3,000+ styles. The brand, which works with thousands of artisans, uplifts artisan communities and rejuvenates languishing forms of Indian textiles by blending heritage techniques with contemporary design.

Available on Myntra, Taavi’s growing archive includes crafts from across India: Indigo, Bagru, Dabu, Ajrakh, Ikat, Kalamkari, Chikankari, Kantha, Bhujodi, Kullu shawls, Kasuti, Gota Patti, Kasavu, Rogan, and more.

“With Taavi, we’re not just celebrating Indian craft; we’re creating a platform where artisans thrive and their work is seen, valued, and worn with pride,” says Suman Saha, CXO – House of Brands & FWD at Myntra. “Our goal is to honour heritage while remaining uncompromising on style, function, and relevance.”

As of today, Taavi supports over 10,000 artisans through direct engagement and strategic partnerships. The brand’s strength lies in its deep relationships with artisans, craft clusters, and NGOs across the country. It partners with celebrated names like Tara Ashok Hulamani, a national award-winning Kasuti artist from Karnataka; Amin Mohammed Khatri, a fifth-generation Ajrakh artisan from Gujarat; and Lakshmana Rao, who has spent over four decades painting Kalamkari in Andhra Pradesh. At the grassroots, partner NGOs like GVEC Barmer, Add Race India in Lucknow, and PDKF Jaipur help bring Taavi’s purpose to life.

Through its Partner Producer Manufacturer Program (PPMP), Taavi ensures these craftspeople are not just suppliers but collaborators. This model helps bring handwoven products like Jamdani saris, Bhujodi and Kullu shawls, and textiles from the Northeast to a mainstream audience. Traditional methods are paired with modern design sensibilities to create versatile silhouettes — dresses, kurtas, co-ord sets and jackets that carry stories forward while seamlessly fitting into today’s wardrobe.

In a recent reel collaboration with actor Dia Mirza, seen wearing Taavi, said, “With over 120 distinct handloom traditions, each piece tells a story of land, legacy, and craftsmanship. Handlooms are made not by machines, but by hands — with time, skill, and care. There’s a rhythm to them, a beauty in their imperfection, a life that connects generations. On National Handloom Day, let’s pause, look at the label, ask where it’s from — and maybe fall in love with something handmade. Because when you choose a handloom, you carry forward a story.”

While Indian textiles receive growing attention from around the globe, Taavi reminds us that recognition and appreciation must start at home. These crafts do not need reinvention. They need support, storytelling, and a stage.