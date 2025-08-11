Tesla plans expand charging network in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

American electric vehicle maker Tesla plans to expand its super charging network in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bangalore as it plans to start deliveries in India by September, a senior company official said on Monday.

The company, which opened its second experience centre in India at Aerocity here in the national capital, plans to have supercharging stations in Gurugram and Noida, besides one more in Saket, Tesla Regional Director South East Asia Isabel Fan said here at the opening event.

The company had opened its first experience centre in Mumbai last month, along with the launch of its Model Y with a price starting at Rs 59.89 lakh.

Delhi and Mumbai are priorities for the company, she said, adding, in the next few weeks, the company will open its supercharging station in Gurugram to be followed by others in Saket (South Delhi) and Noida.

In the Mumbai area, Tesla is planning to set up supercharging stations at Lower Parel, Navi Mumbai and Thane to add to the existing one at Bandra Kurla Complex, Fan added.

"The other new market, new states... We cannot miss Bangalore very soon," she said, adding, "we don't commit five-year plan that we cannot deliver. So whatever we share is a commitment in the upcoming (period)." Fan also said the company will soon launch its mobile service, remote diagnostics, service centre and Tesla Approved Collision Centre in India.