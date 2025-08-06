Thala approved: MS Dhoni backs House of Biryan to take personalised biryani global

Former India cricket captain MS Dhoni has invested in House of Biryan (HOB), a chef-led cloud kitchen brand that offers customisable biryani through its “Meri Wali Biryani” concept, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Founded in 2022 by industry veteran Mohammed K. Bhol and Chef Mikhail Shahani, HOB currently operates 20+ kitchens across Mumbai, Delhi, and Dubai. With Dhoni’s backing, the company plans to expand to over 120 kitchens globally, targeting new markets such as Australia, Japan, the UK, and North America.

“I’ve always believed in backing teams with strong vision, disciplined execution, and a deep connection to their roots. House of Biryan has brought that vision to life,” Dhoni said.

Bhol previously co-founded QSR brand CharcoalEats and brings over 15 years of culinary experience, including time in Michelin-star kitchens. HOB combines this chef-driven expertise with a proprietary tech stack to deliver personalised biryani at scale.

The company aims to reach a revenue run rate of Rs 450–550 crore over the next three years. Last year, it raised $2 million from Al Siraj Holdings, Angel Star Ventures, and US HNIs to support the addition of 30 new kitchens and build toward Rs 100 crore in annual revenues by the end of 2025.

Earlier this year, omnichannel quick service restaurant Biryani Blues ﻿raised $5 million in a pre-series C round led by Carpediem Capital’s new fund Yugadi Capital, along with participation from other investors. The capital infusion will support its expansion strategy, invest in hiring, and upgrade its operation and logistics network.