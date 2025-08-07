Thyrocare chief Rahul Guha to lead PharmEasy parent as Siddharth Shah steps down

Siddharth Shah, Co-founder and chief executive of API Holdings, the parent company of digital pharmacy PharmEasy and diagnostics chain Thyrocare, is stepping down from his executive role, marking a significant shift in leadership at one of India’s most prominent health-tech platforms.

Shah will assume the position of Vice Chairman and Director of API Holdings, effective August 27, 2025, the company said.

The company has appointed Rahul Guha, currently the Managing Director and CEO of Thyrocare, as its new Chief Executive. Guha will continue to head Thyrocare in addition to taking on group-level responsibilities at API Holdings. The leadership transition is part of a broader realignment across the group as it navigates a tighter capital environment and revisits plans for a public market debut.

Before leading Thyrocare, Guha served as President of Operations at API Holdings, where he played a key role in driving operational integration across subsidiaries.

The executive reshuffle comes as API Holdings consolidates its leadership across verticals to improve execution and efficiency amid shifting investor sentiment. The company, which filed draft IPO papers in 2021, later shelved its listing plans due to unfavorable market conditions.

PharmEasy, once considered a bellwether in India’s digital health sector, had acquired a 66.1% stake in Thyrocare in June 2021 for Rs 4,546 crore, in what was then the largest M&A deal in India’s health-tech space.

Since inception, PharmEasy has raised over $1.1 billion from marquee investors including Temasek, Prosus, and MEMG. But its fortunes took a sharp turn last year. PharmEasy raised $216 million in April 2024 at a huge discount. The company managed to secure $216 million from ​​Ranjan Pai'sManipal Education and Medical Group and existing investors Prosus, Temasek, and 360 One, after a 90% cut to its valuation.

The leadership change follows another major development within the group. Earlier this year, PharmEasy’s other co-founders Dharmil Sheth, Dhaval Shah, and Hardik Dedhia stepped away from day-to-day operations. The trio has since launched a new venture called All Home, which operates in the home interiors and design space. The startup recently raised funding from Bessemer Venture Partners at a reported valuation exceeding $120 million, with Shah also investing in his personal capacity.