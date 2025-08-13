Retail and ecommerce enablement SaaS firm Unicommerce reported an 63.6% y-o-y increase in revenue for the first quarter ending June 30, 2025, with Rs 44.9 crore, up from Rs 27.4 crore in Q1 FY25.

The SoftBank-backed company witnessed a 10.8% increase in net profit during the quarter under review, climbing to Rs 3.89 crore compared to Rs 3.51 crore the previous year, as per financial statements filed by the company.

“Q1 FY26 marked a strong start to the year, with continued scale and meaningful product upgrades across our platforms. Our international business for the Uniware platform maintained its positive momentum and achieved operational profitability during the quarter. We expanded our relationship with a key client in the Middle East and secured a significant contract in South-east Asia, representing a key milestone in our international operations,” said Kapil Makhija, Managing Director and CEO of Unicommerce.

“In addition, we also commercially launched our payment reconciliation module, UniReco, to enhance value for our clients. Uniware achieved an annual transaction run-rate of over 1 billion order items, matching the high-volume Diwali quarter of FY25,” he added.

Total income in Q1 FY26 rose to Rs 46 crore from Rs 29 crore a year earlier. The Gurugram-based company’s total expenses for the quarter surged 67.22% to Rs 40.6 crore, up from Rs 24 crore in Q1 FY25.

While the company’s employee benefit expenses declined 12% to Rs 14.5 crore in Q1 FY26, server hosting expenses rose 4% to Rs 1.2 crore, while depreciation and amortisation increased to Rs 3.9 crore.

Last year, the Delhi-based company's IPO was massively oversubscribed by 168.32 times on the last day of bidding, driven by robust interest from both non-institutional and retail investors.

Founded in 2012, Unicommerce offers SaaS solutions to streamline end-to-end ecommerce operations for brands, retailers, marketplaces, and logistics providers. Its clients include Zivame﻿,﻿ ﻿Mamaearth﻿, ﻿Lenskart﻿, ﻿Fabindia﻿, ﻿SUGAR Cosmetics﻿, and ﻿boAt Lifestyle﻿.