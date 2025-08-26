How UP is Driving Digital Audits and Data Insurance in Forensics

In today’s world, data is more valuable than gold. Every swipe, click, and transaction leaves a trail that can be stolen, misused, or manipulated. Recognising this, Uttar Pradesh is positioning itself at the forefront of digital security through its State Institute of Forensic Science (UPISFS).

Beyond its DNA labs and AI drone facilities, the institute is pioneering future-ready concepts like digital audits, data insurance, and forensics-as-a-service ideas that could reshape justice, governance, and everyday life.

Data protection as a right

India took a landmark step in 2017 when the Supreme Court, in the Puttaswamy vs Union of India case, declared privacy a Fundamental Right. It was the first country in the world to do so. This set the stage for the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023, which aligns India with global frameworks such as the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) of 2018.

The roots of data protection go back even further, to Germany’s 1970 Data Protection Act. But in India, the shift was especially significant. It acknowledged that in a digital society, privacy and security are not luxuries—they are necessities. At UPISFS, these principles are being translated into practical tools.

The case for digital audits

Just as companies undergo annual financial audits, Dr. G.K. Goswami, the institute’s director, argues that our digital systems should be audited too. Citizens already approach forensic experts to check if their phones are hacked or bugged. Soon, such checks could become routine.

“Cybersecurity is nothing but protecting data,” Dr. Goswami explains. “And data is today’s most precious asset—treat it like money.” A digital audit would examine whether devices and systems are secure, identify vulnerabilities, and certify them—much like a financial health report.

With cybercrime growing rapidly, the concept could evolve into a mainstream service for individuals, companies, and even governments.

Data insurance: the next frontier

Where there is risk, insurance follows. We insure our health, homes, and crops—why not our data? UPISFS is exploring the concept of data insurance, where citizens could protect themselves against losses caused by breaches or leaks.

This could create a new market altogether, one where data becomes a measurable, insurable asset. For businesses, it may soon become as essential as liability insurance. For individuals, it could mean peace of mind in a world of constant digital exposure.

Cyber vs digital: what’s the difference?

In everyday conversation, “cyber” and “digital” are often used interchangeably. But Dr. Goswami points out an important distinction.

Cyber refers specifically to activities connected to the internet and networking—like cyberattacks, cybercrime, or online fraud.

Digital, on the other hand, refers to the entire ecosystem of devices and infrastructure—phones, computers, servers, and systems.

Understanding the difference is more than semantics. It helps clarify how we approach threats and design protections. Cybersecurity may focus on the network, but digital forensics must address the broader environment in which devices operate.

Forensics-as-a-service

Perhaps the most ambitious idea emerging from UPISFS is forensics-as-a-service. Imagine being able to order a forensic check the way you order food delivery. Need DNA verification? Device testing? A digital audit? Such services could be made available on demand.

This concept reflects a larger vision: to move forensics out of the courtroom and into everyday life, wherever truth and trust are required. In areas as diverse as marriage compatibility (through genetic “kundlis”), corporate compliance, or cyber hygiene, forensics could soon become a household utility.

Curiosity as life

At the heart of this innovation lies a mindset. Dr. Goswami, a scientist-turned-lawyer-turned-IPS officer, often reminds his students: curiosity is life. He urges young professionals to ask questions, to learn continuously, and to adapt to the fast-changing world of technology and law.

This philosophy underpins the institute’s approach. Fostering curiosity encourages a generation of forensic experts who are not only technically skilled but also socially aware.

Looking forward

By championing digital audits, data insurance, and forensics-as-a-service, Uttar Pradesh is signalling its ambition to lead in the digital era. These are not just futuristic buzzwords—they are practical frameworks for protecting citizens, businesses, and governments in a world where data defines power.

As India embraces its role as a digital society, UP’s innovations offer a reminder: justice, security, and truth must evolve with the times. And in this evolution, forensics will not just be a courtroom tool; it will be an everyday necessity.