Urban Company previews micro home makeover sub-brand ‘Revamp’

Home services marketplace Urban Company on Monday launched its new sub-brand, Revamp, that allows users to book one-day micro home makeovers.

The new feature is currently live in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

In an X post, Urban Company Co-founder and CEO Abhiraj Singh Bhal said the brand will offer services ranging from premium wall panels and integrated lighting to smart, modular furniture. It will offer over 300 curated looks to upgrade living spaces.

Urban Company partnered with fashion designer and entrepreneur Masaba Gupta, who also appears in the brand’s advertising campaign, to launch the sub-brand today.

The new service is launched amidst Urban Company’s plans to list on public bourses. The Delhi-NCR-based company had filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) in April this year for a Rs 1,900 crore IPO.

Founded in 2014 by Bhal, Raghav Chandra, and Varun Khaitan, Urban Company offers a range of consumer services, including salon, cleaning, pest control, and home furnishing solutions—a major contributor to the firm’s top-line growth.

The home services firm recorded its first full-year of profitability, posting a net profit of Rs 239.8 crore for the financial year ending March 2025, compared with a net loss of Rs 92.7 crore in FY24, driven by cost controls and a large tax credit.

Urban Company’s entry into the space comes at a time when India’s home improvement market is seeing increased traction on the back of rising disposable incomes and nuclear families, according to a report by consultancy firm Alvarez and Marsal. The segment also sees competition from players like Snabbit and Bookmybai, among others.

According to the firm, the Indian home improvement market—currently valued at Rs 3 lakh crore—is growing at a 9-10% compound annual growth rate, with the market set to expand to Rs 4 lakh crore by 2030.