Delhi-based startup Vutto has raised $7 million in a Series A round led by ﻿RTP Global﻿, with participation from existing investor ﻿Blume Ventures﻿.

The company said it will use the fresh capital to strengthen vehicle sourcing, refurbishment, and customer services, while also supporting expansion into new markets.

“Re-commerce is a tough segment to operate in, as it lacks standardisation and operates on tighter economics. However, if done right, this can unlock an enormous scale. Two-wheeler re-commerce is only doable in India for the sheer size of the market. We are taking gradual steps to solve the problems that can help us unlock this massively underserved category,” said Rohit Khurana, Co-founder, Vutto.

Founded in 2024 by Khurana and Sitaram Ankilla, Vutto operates on a hybrid online-offline model. Customers can browse certified two-wheelers online and complete purchases at physical showrooms, with every vehicle backed by a warranty, servicing support, and end-to-end paperwork assistance including RC transfer, insurance, and financing.

The platform sources vehicles from individuals, businesses, and banks, refurbishes them in-house, and resells them through its network. Vutto also works with financial institutions to handle resale of repossessed vehicles, improving value recovery for lenders and expanding inventory for buyers.

“Rohit and Sitaram have lived the grind of scaling ops-intensive businesses in India and bring executional muscle to a massive, under-served category. With its full-stack, refurbishment-led approach, Vutto is building the trust and infrastructure this market has lacked—helping keep India on the move. We’re thrilled to lead this round,” said Nishit Garg, Partner, RTP Global.

In its first year, the company sold over 1,500 vehicles and set up three showrooms across NCR. Prior to this round, it had raised $1 million in seed funding from Blume Ventures and angel investors including the founders of Swiggy, OfBusiness, Tracxn, BatterySmart, and SuprDaily.