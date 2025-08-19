W Health Ventures, a healthcare-focused venture capital firm, has bolstered its leadership team with the appointment of four senior industry veterans, coinciding with its ongoing $70 million Fund II raise.

Ashish Singh, Dr Prakash Patel, and Ajay Sondhi have joined as Operating Partners, while Mahadevan Narayanamoni has come on board as an Investment Committee member and advisor. Together, they bring decades of experience across healthcare, strategy, and financial operations to support W Health’s model of building healthcare companies from scratch in India for both domestic and global markets, said the firm in a statement.

The firm said the new leaders will play active roles in research, validation, and company building, including serving on boards and co-developing ventures.

Singh, the former Global Head of Bain & Company’s healthcare practice, brings over 35 years of strategic leadership experience and has mentored multiple VC- and PE-backed ventures across the US-India corridor. He has served on Bain’s Global Board and is currently on the boards of Brillio, Careforce, and several digital health startups.

Narayanamoni, with more than 25 years of experience in private equity and healthcare operations, co-founded Aknamed, later acquired by PharmEasy. He is also a Senior Advisor to TPG Growth and serves on the boards of CARE Hospitals and Schott Poonawalla.

Patel, who has held senior roles at Anthem and GuideWell in the US, has over 25 years of C-suite experience across providers, payers, and digital health. He currently advises McKinsey & Company and Reveal HealthTech, a W Health-backed AI transformation services company.

Sondhi, a former investment banker with stints at Goldman Sachs, UBS, Citibank, and Kotak Mahindra, brings more than four decades of experience in capital markets and governance. He also serves on the boards of Maxx Orthopedics, Maxx Medical, and Noora Health.

“W Health Ventures was founded to systematically build category-defining healthcare companies. We’re thrilled to have Ajay, Ashish, Mahad, and Dr. Prakash join us in that mission,” said Pankaj Jethwani, Managing Partner at W Health Ventures. “Their deep experience strengthens our industry insight, broadens our network, and enhances our operating and boardroom capabilities.”

With these appointments, W Health Ventures said it is reinforcing its commitment to backing bold healthcare entrepreneurs and scaling ventures across India and global markets.

Feature image: Team W Health Ventures (L to R) — Ajay Sondhi, Mahad Narayanamoni, Ashish Singh, and Dr. Prakash Patel.