WhatsApp is the new CX channel: Going beyond notifications towards two-way commerce

With over three billion users across 180+ countries, WhatsApp is far more than a personal messaging app. For businesses, it’s emerging as one of the most powerful customer experience (CX) and commerce platforms, enabling real-time, end-to-end customer journeys—from first contact to final transaction—all within a single conversation.





The platform’s business functionality started with one-way notifications, i.e., providing delivery updates, appointment reminders, and confirmations. These messages were useful in cutting down call volumes and sharing timely updates. But that limited approach doesn’t live up to what customers expect today.





People now want real-time answers, quick actions, and clear results on the platforms they already use. With this shift, WhatsApp has grown into a full customer experience channel, covering everything from discovery and decision-making to purchase and support. It’s now a dynamic, two-way communication tool.

From static alerts to real conversations

In its earlier business use cases, WhatsApp was usually simple, one-directional communication designed to inform, not engage. That model today is quickly replaced. Customers expect full dialogue, and they are picking brands based on how easy it is to get in touch with them, and WhatsApp is becoming a major player. According to WhatsApp, about 69% of consumers are more inclined to shop with companies that let them communicate through the app.





This two-way messaging enables businesses to do more than send alerts and adopt a conversational model. Companies can respond to questions, help and direct purchases, deal with service issues, and give and receive feedback—all in one easy conversation.

Interactive built-in buttons that drive action

One of the biggest enablers of WhatsApp’s evolution as a CX channel is the introduction of interactive elements. Customers no longer have to type long responses or switch to a browser to complete an action.





Reply and call-to-action buttons are now available on WhatsApp Business API for users to respond instantly—customers can book a callback, proceed to a webpage, confirm a payment, or re-order a product.





Moreover, having the option of preset replies on WhatsApp makes interactions quicker, easier, and simpler for users. Action buttons provide structure to the user journey and help guide behaviour for brands easily and intuitively. Depending on how they offer this function, it could positively influence performance as faster response times, engagement, and satisfaction scores may evolve as a result of these features.





For customers, the experience feels straightforward and useful. For businesses, it means more opportunities to influence outcomes at the right moment in the journey. This shift toward guided, interactive messaging naturally paves the way for full-fledged commerce within the chat interface.

Commerce inside the chat window

WhatsApp now supports the full transaction journey within a single conversation. Customers can browse a catalogue, select products, add items to a cart, and make purchases—all without ever leaving the app. There has been a major shift in how businesses can structure CX and sales journeys through a messaging channel.





Personalised WhatsApp experiences tend to deliver stronger engagement and tangible business results. Further, brands that have enabled end-to-end buying journeys within the app have higher tendencies of improved customer retention, reduced drop-offs, and higher order values.





For example, a fashion retailer observed a 50% increase in online conversion with WhatsApp. In practice, companies are using WhatsApp not just to communicate but to convert interest into action and conversations into revenue. And, automation plays an important role in delivering these experiences to a wider audience.

Automation and personalisation at scale

When it comes to customer interaction, WhatsApp provides AI-powered bots that can handle the majority of routine interactions. It adds a touch of personalisation. The bots can instantly answer FAQs, provide requests, record user inputs, and escalate to a human agent when appropriate.





By leveraging natural language processing (NLP) and real-time data at scale, these bots can also recognise intent and deliver context-relevant suggestions. The interaction is fast, effective, and when designed well, feels tailored to the individual. In this way, customers receive human support, even when automated.





Underneath automation is a level of analytics and segmentation. It enables businesses to understand customer activity and then adjust CX accordingly. This is not only valuable for the customer; businesses can also reduce support costs while improving operational efficiencies.

Conclusion

Mobile business messaging has emerged as a fast-growing channel, with its market size projected to increase from $48 billion in 2022 to about $78 billion by 2027. This growth is driven, in large part, by how companies are using communication channels like WhatsApp to engage with customers differently.





As more customers rely on messaging for everyday interactions, brands that invest in this channel will be better positioned to meet expectations and capture long-term value. Moreover, WhatsApp is no longer just a delivery mechanism for information; it is a space where customer relationships are built, maintained, and monetised.





As brands gear up for peak festive shopping seasons, WhatsApp is emerging as the front line of customer engagement and conversion. For companies ready to make that shift, the opportunities are clear and growing.

Shradha Thapa is the Regional Head – OTT India at Infobip