Why every student should experience building something from scratch

Step into a classroom today and you’ll still find familiar sights: a whiteboard filled with diagrams, notebooks open on wooden desks, the soft din of children at work. But listen more closely, and you might hear a different kind of conversation.

A few students are debating how to make agriculture more sustainable. A ten-year-old is explaining how her robot uses sensors to follow light. Another student is quietly testing a prototype that helps deaf-blind users feel sound.

These aren’t one-off moments. They reflect a growing shift in how schools are approaching learning, with an emphasis on building, making, and doing.

In a world that is rapidly changing, shaped by artificial intelligence, climate concerns, shifting economies, and the speed at which new industries emerge, the ability to adapt, think originally, and solve real problems is fast becoming non-negotiable. The students we teach today are entering a future that will ask far more of them than content knowledge alone.

In that context, learning to build something from scratch takes on new relevance. Whether it’s a simple sensor-based device or a well-thought-out idea for a local problem, the act of making pushes students to move beyond theory. It demands collaboration. It teaches trade-offs. And perhaps most importantly, it gives them the experience of seeing an idea through from start to finish.

Speaking the language of innovation

Over the past year, I’ve had the opportunity to observe students across India engage deeply with this kind of learning. Not in a lab tucked away from the rest of school life, but right in the middle of the timetable. In one school, a team developed a unique idea to create a wearable device that converts speech into tactile vibrations for users with hearing and vision impairments. In another, a student group explains a virtual consultation model to alter healthcare delivery in remote areas. I saw biodegradable pesticide experiments, AI-powered wardrobe assistants, and even digital tools designed to help children explore the internet safely and confidently.

Each of these projects enabled them to articulate their thinking, defend their ideas, and receive real feedback. What struck me the most was how naturally they spoke the language of innovation. These are students who aren’t just learning to code or prototype. They’re learning to listen, to work with others, to revise when something doesn’t work, and to present an idea with conviction.

These are the very skills employers are calling out as critical for the future. According to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs report, the top skills in 2025 include analytical thinking, creativity, and resilience. India’s own Future Skills report by NASSCOM highlights that 90 per cent of jobs will require digital skills, and yet nearly 50 per cent of today’s graduates are seen as lacking job-ready competencies. The need is urgent and deeply human.

It’s no surprise that terms like critical thinking, collaboration, digital literacy, and empathy are now being defined as essential capabilities for the 21st century. But these don’t develop in isolation. They emerge when students are asked to explore difficult, open-ended problems. They deepen when they have to reflect on feedback, resolve disagreements, or adapt plans that aren’t working.

Other education systems are already designing for this. Finland weaves project-based learning into its national curriculum. Germany connects classrooms with workplaces through its dual-track model. The methods vary, but the intent is consistent: create learning experiences that are skill-centric and future-relevant.

In Indian schools where this is happening, the energy is palpable. Students who once struggled with written tests are thriving in prototyping and research. Children who were hesitant to speak are presenting their ideas with clarity. The transformation isn’t just academic, but it’s also deeply personal. Students are learning what it feels like to solve something real, to collaborate meaningfully, and to take ownership of an idea from start to finish.

The definition of meaningful learning is beginning to expand. Ask students what they remember the most, and it’s rarely a test score. It’s the moment their idea came to life. The feedback that pushed them to think differently. The mentor who challenged them to keep going.

Not every student will go on to build a product or launch a company. But every student deserves the opportunity to experience what it means to solve a real problem. Because in building, students learn to create value. And in solving real problems, they begin to see the purpose of education for what it truly is.

The author is CEO & Co-founder, Get Set Learn, a future-skills learning company backed by the Arvind Mafatlal Group.