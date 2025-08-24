Gaming platform WinZO on Sunday said it has entered the United States market with its short video content format, following its entry into Brazil in 2023.

WinZO is among the Indian real-money gaming companies that suspended its games involving money after the Indian government passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which bans such games.

In a statement, WinZO said the latest launch puts the company at the intersection of three of the world’s four largest mobile gaming markets—India, Brazil, and the US—with a combined market size of $65–70 billion and more than 20 billion annual mobile game downloads.

“Entering the US, the world’s largest and most influential gaming market, is a decisive step towards that mission. We are equally excited to introduce ZO TV, our new short video format, which further diversifies our content offerings and strengthens WinZO’s position as a global hub and one-stop destination for interactive entertainment,” said Saumya Singh Rathore and Paavan Nanda, Co-founders of WinZO.

Founded in 2018, WinZO has a user base of over 250 million and a portfolio of over 100 games across multiple e-sports and social gaming formats.

The company noted that the expansion into the US is a critical part of its strategy to become the global go-to consumer tech platform for all new-age content consumption.

WinZO said it will continue to serve its Indian audience with multiple offerings lined up through its platform, while responsibly withdrawing limited services impacted by evolving regulations.