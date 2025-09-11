These agri startups are using AI to predict crop diseases before they spread

For decades, Indian farmers have battled crop diseases that often strike without warning, wiping out weeks of hard work and cutting into already thin margins. Today, a new breed of agri-startups is changing that story with artificial intelligence.

By combining AI-powered image recognition, drone surveillance, satellite data, and IoT sensors, these startups can detect early signs of crop stress—like fungal infections, nutrient deficiencies, or pest attacks—long before they become visible to the naked eye. Machine learning models trained on thousands of plant images help farmers receive real-time alerts through mobile apps, while predictive analytics flag high-risk areas based on weather and soil data.

The result: farmers can take timely, targeted action instead of blanket spraying, reducing costs and boosting yields. What was once guesswork is fast becoming precision science, giving Indian agriculture a much-needed digital shield against disease.

Several Indian agritech startups are at the forefront of this shift, building AI-driven platforms and tools that give farmers real-time disease insights and preventive solutions.

AgriPilot.ai

AgriPilot.ai, founded in 2023 by Prashant Mishra and Vaibhav Tople and headquartered in Nagpur, is an agricultural intelligence platform that integrates AI, IoT, satellite data, and machine learning to support farmers with field-level insights.

The platform enables crop health monitoring, soil and moisture analysis, irrigation guidance, and pest and disease detection by combining satellite imagery, on-field sensors, and weather forecasts. Its predictive disease tools draw on Microsoft Azure Data Manager for Agriculture and Microsoft’s FarmVibes.ai, using historical and real-time data to identify risk zones and suggest preventive actions.

Delivered through a farm management app, AgriPilot.ai provides early warnings on crop stress, pest infestations, and disease outbreaks, helping farmers manage open-field and polyhouse cultivation more effectively.

DroneQube

DroneQube, founded in 2023 by Murat Merdin and Oğuz Deniz Merdin, is an agri-tech company based in Urla, Izmir, Turkey, with a corporate presence in Delaware, USA. The company develops autonomous drone technology for precision agriculture, with a focus on vineyard management.

Its drones combine AI-driven analytics with multispectral and thermal imaging to monitor crop health, detect anomalies, and support early identification of diseases, enabling farmers to take timely measures before issues spread.

Alongside crop monitoring, the system offers precision spraying to optimise resource use and reduce reliance on chemicals, addressing challenges such as rising labour costs, climate variability, and the need for more sustainable farming practices.

Fyllo

Bengaluru-based Fyllo, founded in 2019 by Sudhanshu Rai and Sumit Sheoran, is an agritech company that applies IoT, AI, and machine learning to support precision agriculture.

Its on-field devices use multiple sensors to gather real-time data from soil, crop canopy, and environmental conditions, which is then analysed to generate insights on irrigation, nutrient management, pest and disease control, crop health, and weather-related risks. The platform incorporates over 100 agronomy models covering more than 20 crops and delivers recommendations through a mobile app available in multiple Indian languages.

It also has features that include disease prediction models, which forecast crop diseases in advance to enable preventive action. Fyllo’s approach has been associated with improvements in crop yield, quality of produce, and reductions in input costs and chemical usage.

CarbonMint

CarbonMint, founded around 2021 by Venkat Pindipolu and Prasanna Kondapaneni, is an agritech company based in Hyderabad and Vijayawada with additional offices in the UK and the US. The company focuses on sustainable and regenerative farming by combining blockchain-enabled digital Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (dMRV) with IoT, AI, precision farming, and remote sensing.

Its platform integrates mechanisation, resource optimisation, farm advisory, and traceability, while also enabling farmers organised in clusters or producer groups to access carbon credit opportunities.

CarbonMint uses AI-driven advisory systems and sensor-based monitoring to track soil health, water use, and crop conditions, providing timely alerts that support early detection of risks such as crop diseases and allow preventive measures to be taken. This approach is aimed at improving productivity, reducing cultivation costs, and diversifying farmer incomes.

Salam Kisan

Salam Kisan, founded in 2021 by Dhanashree Mandhani and based in Mumbai, is a precision farming platform that combines AI and drone technology to support data-driven agricultural practices.

Its services include AI-enabled crop calendars, customised fertiliser recommendations, drone-based spraying and farm mapping, an input marketplace, community support, government linkages, traceability solutions, and produce buyback. The platform primarily works with farmers in Maharashtra, where drones are used to capture field data such as NDVI imaging to assess crop stress and guide interventions.

While Salam Kisan provides advisory tools and monitoring systems for crop health, the specific low-cost device known for predicting crop diseases in advance, called Kisan Know, is a separate innovation developed independently by Rishikesh Nayak and his team.

Farmonaut Technologies

Farmonaut Technologies, founded in 2018 by Ankur Omar and Akash Omar in Bangalore, provides satellite-based precision farming solutions using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Its platform offers crop health monitoring, yield forecasting, and disease detection by analysing satellite imagery to identify crop stress from pests, diseases, or nutrient deficiencies before symptoms are visible, enabling preventive action. The company also developed Jeevn AI, an advisory system that delivers weather forecasts, crop management strategies, and personalised recommendations.

Additional tools include resource optimisation, blockchain-enabled traceability, and carbon footprint monitoring. Farmonaut’s technology is applied across millions of hectares and is used by farmers globally to support more data-driven and sustainable agricultural practices.

4CLIMATE

4CLIMATE, founded in February 2020 by Subhajit Sinha and Vasu Faldu, is an agritech company based in Gujarat with operations in Ahmedabad and Vadodara. The company focuses on climate-smart farming systems such as greenhouses, indoor farms, vertical farms, and urban micro-farms, offering IoT-enabled automation, nutrient delivery systems, and AI-driven crop management tools.

Its Crop AI platform provides real-time monitoring, customised dashboards, and analytics that support proactive crop management, including early detection of diseases before they spread. By integrating intelligent automation and data-driven insights, 4CLIMATE enables farmers to manage resource use and crop health in protected and climate-resilient cultivation environments.