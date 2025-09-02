Artificial intelligence (AI) firm Anthropic has raised $13 billion in a Series F round, valuing the firm at $183 billion—a 3X rise in its valuation since its last funding round in March 2025.

In a blog post, Anthropic said the latest funding round was raised from ICONIQ, and co-led by Fidelity Management & Research Company and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

The other investors in this round include Altimeter, Baillie Gifford, affiliated funds of BlackRock, Blackstone, Coatue, D1 Capital Partners, General Atlantic, General Catalyst, GIC, Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Insight Partners, Jane Street, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, Qatar Investment Authority, TPG, T Rowe Price Associates, T Rowe Price Investment Management, WCM Investment Management, and XN.

Anthropic had last raised $3.5 billion in March 2025 at a valuation of $61.5 billion.

The AI company will use the capital to expand its capacity to meet growing enterprise demand, deepen its safety research, and support international expansion.

Anthropic Chief Financial Officer Krishna Rao said in a statement, “We are seeing exponential growth in demand across our entire customer base. This financing demonstrates investors’ extraordinary confidence in our financial performance and the strength of their collaboration with us to continue fueling our unprecedented growth.”

Anthropic has seen rapid growth since the launch of Claude in March 2023. At the beginning of 2025, less than two years after launch, its run-rate revenue grew to approximately $1 billion. By August 2025, just eight months later, our run-rate revenue reached over $5 billion, according to the company.

The San Francisco-headquartered firm said it now serves over 300,000 business customers, with the number of large accounts—customers that each represent over $100,000 in run-rate revenue—grown nearly 7X in the past year.

Divesh Makan, Partner at ICONIQ, said, “Enterprise leaders tell us what we’re seeing firsthand—Claude is reliable, built on a trustworthy foundation, and guided by leaders truly focused on the long term.”

Anthropic said its Claude Code platform is already generating over $500 million in run-rate revenue, with usage growing more than 10X in just three months. It said that for individual users, the Pro and Max plans for Claude deliver enhanced AI capabilities for everyday tasks and specialised projects.