Auxano Capital makes partial exit from EduGorilla with 5.5X return

Auxano Capital, a SEBI-registered alternative investment fund, has completed a partial exit from EduGorilla Community, a test-preparation and edtech platform, generating a 5.5 times return on invested capital.

Founded in 2016, EduGorilla offers a platform for students, educators, and institutions, providing a wide range of resources and services for competitive exams and online teaching.

The venture capital firm first invested in EduGorilla in 2020 during its first institutional round, following earlier funding from angel investors.

“EduGorilla as an investment opportunity was identified in late 2019 and early 2020, when edtech was not a buzzword yet,” Brijesh Damodaran, Managing Partner at Auxano Capital, said.

“From the fund’s perspective, a part exit opportunity has been executed. We see the business having greater potential to unlock, & we continue to ride the growth wave,” he added.

During Auxano’s involvement, EduGorilla has scaled, with its revenues increasing more than 50-fold. It also secured six patents, launched a B2B SaaS offering in 2022, and more recently introduced a GenAI-powered solution.

This marks Auxano Capital’s fifth successful exit, including two full and three partial exits, and its third exit of the year. Earlier in 2025, Auxano made a partial exit from Primebook, where it first invested in 2019, and a full exit from Wiom.

Founded in 2016 by financial industry veterans, Auxano focuses on funding high-potential startups across India. It invests across sectors, including Industry 4.0, fintech, sustainability, distribution enablement, and enterprise solutions. With a portfolio of over 35 companies, Auxano supports startups at the growth stage to help them scale and achieve long-term success.