BizDateUp, the Mumbai-headquartered investment platform focused on startups, has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch its first Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), Pulse Fund I, with a targeted size of Rs 1,000 crore.

The fund will comprise primary capital of Rs 500 crore, with a green-shoe option of another Rs 500 crore. This fund will deploy capital across three key areas: 50% to high-growth startups, 30% to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and 20% to real-estate equity opportunities.

Pulse Fund I will target segments including AI, SaaS, fintech, healthtech, deeptech, EV mobility, defence, gaming, aerospace, green energy, and regtech, with particular emphasis on supporting Tier II and Tier III entrepreneurs alongside metro-based ventures.

BizDateUp leadership team

BizDateUp Group Managing Director Jeet Mukesh Chandan said in a statement, “We already have strong commitments from HNIs and leading family offices, and fund deployment will begin from Diwali."

BizDateUp plans to leverage its Venture Studio Model for deal flow and portfolio support across India's startup and SME ecosystem. Looking ahead, the company aims to launch parallel funds in Singapore, the USA, and Dubai over the next 24 months, targeting over $1 billion in global capital flow into India's innovation ecosystem.

BizDateUp Group CEO and Co-founder Meet Jain added, "We are matching patient capital with hands-on mentorship so founders can scale faster and smarter with sustainable cash flows and clear exit pathways."

BizDateUp invested in 25 startups in FY24 and raised a $10 million fund. The platform has engagements with over 1,000 angel investors and claims a 3.5X average return. It has funded startups, including Square Insurance Broker, Revamp Moto, Zevo, and BharatRohan, to name a few.