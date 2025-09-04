BlueStone narrows YoY loss but slips sequentially in first post-IPO results

BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Ltd. posted a narrower year-on-year loss in the June quarter, though profitability weakened compared with the March period, as costs continued to run ahead of revenue.

For the quarter ended June 30 (Q1 FY26), the jeweller reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 51.3 crore, compared with Rs 59.2 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from operations rose 32% year-on-year to Rs 461.3 crore, up from Rs 348.2 crore in the June quarter of FY25. On a sequential basis, revenue slipped more than 6% from Rs 492.7 crore in the March quarter.

Expenses climbed to Rs 533.6 crore in the June quarter, a 27% increase from Rs 418.4 crore a year earlier, though marginally lower than the Rs 538.5 crore reported in the March period. Rising raw-material consumption, which touched Rs 472.9 crore, offset savings in employee costs and depreciation.

Revenues grew 41% year-on-year, driven by same-store sales growth and the expansion of BlueStone’s omni-channel footprint, Chief Executive Gaurav Singh Kushwaha said.

He added that the company delivered “meaningful profitability improvement,” with standalone adjusted EBITDA rising 630% and margins expanding by 1,358 basis points, reflecting operating leverage in marketing, corporate costs, and manufacturing.

“These results underscore the profitable scalability of our business model,” Kushwaha said. “This balance of growth with improving profitability gives us confidence in delivering sustainable long-term outcomes for our stakeholders.”

Shares of BlueStone, which debuted on the exchanges in August after raising Rs 1,540 crore through its IPO, closed 1.65% higher at Rs 564.9 apiece on the BSE on Thursday.