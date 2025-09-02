Ecommerce startup CityMall grabs $47M funding led by Accel

﻿CityMall﻿, the Gurugram-based value ecommerce startup, has raised $47 million in its Series D round led by Accel. The round also saw participation from existing backers, including Waterbridge Ventures, Citius, General Catalyst, Elevation Capital, Norwest Venture Partners, and Jungle Ventures.

With the fresh capital, the company’s total funding now stands at $165 million.

CityMall now plans to expand deeper into existing geographies, foray into adjacent markets, strengthen its supply chain network, and invest in private labels and brand partnerships. The startup will also focus on hiring across technology, product, and operations to scale its model sustainably.

Founded in 2019 by Angad Kikla, Naisheel Verdhan, and Rahul Gill, CityMall is building an affordability-first ecommerce model for India’s Tier II, III, and IV towns—segments often underserved by mainstream online platforms, according to the company's statement.

It claims to have built the lowest-cost distribution infrastructure in the country—up to 3X more efficient than traditional players—and has doubled down on mass-market categories through private labels and regional brands. Currently, it serves over 60 cities across Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Bihar, clocking 2X year-on-year growth.

Also Read Meet the 5 social commerce startups empowering micro-entrepreneurs

“We believe the next wave of India’s growth will be shaped in its small towns and communities,” said Angad Kikla, Co-founder and CEO of CityMall. “For too long, families outside metros have had limited choices and have been overpaying for everyday essentials. Our mission is to change that with a low-cost, technology-led distribution model that prioritises trust, accessibility, and affordability.”

“CityMall has built something truly differentiated—a low-cost supply chain model that makes e-commerce viable for India’s underserved communities,” said Rachit Parekh and Pratik Agarwal, Partners at Accel. “They have reimagined commerce for value-conscious consumers who’ve long been overlooked by traditional platforms.”