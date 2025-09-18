DevSparks Chennai 2025: What’s lined up for devs on Sep 20?

In the last 18 months, YourStory's DevSparks has become one of India’s most dynamic platforms for developers to experience and learn cutting-edge tech like generative AI, data science, cybersecurity, and more.

After several high-impact editions across Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune, DevSparks is coming to Chennai on September 20, 2025, to spotlight its deep tech talent, thriving SaaS ecosystem, and legacy in software innovation.

The event will bring together engineers, technologists, and builders to dig deep into generative AI, developer workflows, GCC innovation, and scalable tools.

This is your chance to engage with experts shaping how applications are built in an AI-first world. Sign up now.

Here's what's in store at DevSparks Chennai 2025:

Building and scaling with AI

Developers can join Praveen Jayakumar, Head of AI/ML Solutions Architecture, AWS India, in diving beyond copilots to learn how to design, scale, and deploy production-ready AI agents. Expect heavy technical lift-offs around architecture, integrating agents, and real-world impact.

Manish Bafna, SVP Engineering, Responsive (formerly RFPIO), will then explore how to build Strategic Response Management systems that reduce lag and scale interactions using GenAI — especially relevant for enterprise-scale demands.

A highlight session features Jigar Halani, Director-Solution Architect & Engineering, NVIDIA, who will showcase NeMo frameworks for fine-tuning, guardrails, inference optimisation, and practical models engineers can adapt to their domains.

Understanding India's dev ecosystem

Rajendran Dandapani, Director of Technology, Zoho Corp, will answer the pressing question: are developers equipped to build for an AI-first future? He will look at the skills gap, where AI education is failing, and what devs need to focus on to stay relevant as AI tools proliferate.

With developers keen to understand where they stand in an AI-powered enterprise context, a range of speakers representing some of India's biggest GCCs (Global Capability Centres) will decode the innovation and opportunities that lie in store at their organisations.

In the first panel, Avinash Karn, Senior Director of AI & Productivity, PayPal; Prasuj Loganathan, Director - GCC Solution Engineering, Snowflake; and Shivapriya S, Senior Director, Enterprise data platform, Ford Motor Company; will unpack how data, security, and AI tools are being used at scale in GCCs and what that means for individual devs.

The second panel features Anand Mohanram, Managing Director, Mr. Cooper Group India; Balaji Narasimhan, Head of Operations - GCC India, TransUnion; Dinesh Kumar Murugesan, VP GES HR & Head GCC, dsm-firmenich; Geetha Ramamoorthi, VP & Managing Director, KBR India; Indira Vidyaprakash, Vice President, Software Development, Site Leader, Workday; and Sankara Srinivasan Aiyyathurai, Founder, Koot.

This panel will explore jobs, workforce strategies, and where developers fit into the future of AI in India.

Chennai makes this edition special

Chennai’s developer ecosystem is growing, with a strong base of enterprises, product startups, and GCCs.

DevSparks Chennai is targeting this pool of tech talent to be part of a nationwide movement of 1 million developers to gain applicable knowledge, learn what tools to adopt and which workflows to scale, and which skills to sharpen.

For employers and product teams, it's an opportunity to see what peers are doing, and how AI can unlock more throughput without compromising reliability or security.

Don't miss this exclusive chance to be part of DevSparks Chennai. Sign up now.