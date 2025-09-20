The wait is over! DevSparks Chennai 2025 kicks off today, bringing together some of the brightest minds in technology, product, and engineering for a day dedicated to the future of software development.

As AI continues to redefine how businesses are built and scaled, today’s summit will put the spotlight on developers, their tools, challenges, and opportunities in an AI-first world.

Hosted at Hyatt Regency Chennai, the summit features a mix of deep technical dives, lightning talks, and panel conversations designed to equip developers with frameworks and ideas they can apply right away.

Shaping the developer journey with AI

A recurring theme throughout DevSparks has been the shift from AI as an assistant to AI as a core collaborator.

In Chennai, this comes alive with sessions on building and scaling autonomous agents, the changing role of developers in GenAI-driven teams, and how enterprises are deploying these technologies at scale.

From exploring the rise of agentic systems to unpacking how GenAI is transforming enterprise workflows, the day is packed with insights that cut across technology, product, and people.

Expect voices from AWS, Zoho, Kissflow, Responsive, and NVIDIA to break down what this means for the day-to-day work of developers and how they can stay ahead.

GCCs in focus

Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are now among the most important engines of India’s tech economy, and today’s summit will feature leaders from Stellantis, PayPal, Snowflake, Ford Motor Company, and more.

Conversations will spotlight how GCCs are pioneering breakthroughs in AI, data, and security, and the career opportunities being unlocked for India’s growing developer base.

Beyond frameworks and tools, DevSparks Chennai also turns the lens on the human side of technology.

Sessions on talent readiness, developer upskilling, and the role of AI in shaping careers will provide attendees with a forward-looking view of where the industry is headed.

Panels featuring leaders from Mr. Cooper Group India, TransUnion, dsm-firmenich, KBR India, and Workday will explore how scale and opportunity converge in India’s developer ecosystem.

A day designed for builders

From its very first edition, DevSparks has been about more than just an event—it’s about giving developers access to knowledge and networks that can shape what they build next.

Today in Chennai, that ethos continues. With global tech leaders, India’s fastest-growing enterprises, and early adopters of AI sharing the stage, the day is set to inspire, inform, and spark new ideas for every attendee.

