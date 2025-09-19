Digital gold savings app Jar registers 9X rise in revenue, trims losses by half in FY25

Bengaluru-based fintech savings app Jar on Friday reported a 9-fold rise in revenue as its losses narrowed by more than half for the fiscal year ending March 2025.

In a statement, Jar said its operating revenue rose to Rs 208 crore, while its total revenue touched Rs 2,450 crore in FY25. The losses for the fiscal year, excluding ESOP costs, were at Rs 35.23 crore.

"We have served 35 million registered users since inception across 12,000 pin codes, with over 95% saving for the first time in their lives," said Nishchay AG, Co-founder and CEO of Jar.

Founded in 2021 and backed by Tiger Capital, Arkam Ventures, WEH Ventures and Tribe Capital, the fintech firm said it has been fully profitable for the last two consecutive quarters—January-March 2025 and April-June 2025.

Jar is a savings app that helps users make micro investments in digital gold. The platform primarily uses UPI Autopay to enable automatic daily or weekly savings, allowing users to set aside fixed amounts that fit their financial reality. Users can choose to save as little as Rs 10 per day.

"Gold remains the primary savings instrument across India, and our platform reflects that reality. We've built for how Indians actually save. The fact that most of our users have never saved before suggests there are many more who could benefit from this approach,” Nishchay said.

According to Jar, the choice of gold as the savings vehicle reflects both practical realities and cultural trust built over generations, as Indians have relied on gold to preserve wealth through economic upheavals.