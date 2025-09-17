EcoSoul Home grabs $20M to scale sustainable home essentials globally

EcoSoul Home, a sustainable home essentials brand, has raised $20 million in equity and debt funding to accelerate its global expansion.

The Series B round was led by Accel, with participation from Bajaj Financial Securities, StartupXseed Ventures, JSW Ventures, CK Birla Group, and Singh Capital Partners. Venture debt raise came from Alteria Capital and SIDBI, with Ambit Capital advising the deal.

The Gurugram- and US-headquartered startup plans to use the funds to boost manufacturing across its three Indian facilities and strengthen its omnichannel presence in the US, the UK, Europe, GCC, and India. With this round, EcoSoul has raised over $50 million to date.

Founded in 2020 by Dr Rahul Singh and Arvind Ganesan, EcoSoul Home offers 1,000+ SKUs across tableware, kitchenware, hygiene, and baby care made from renewable materials such as sugarcane bagasse, bamboo, and palm leaves.

By pricing its products within 5–15% of plastic alternatives, the startup has positioned itself as a mass-market sustainable brand, now present across 12,000 retail touchpoints, including Walmart, Costco, and Waitrose.

Also Read EvoluteIQ receives $53M in funding round led by Baird Capital

The global sustainable home products market is projected to reach $663.9 billion by 2034. EcoSoul aims to capture this opportunity by making compostable home essentials accessible and affordable.

Rahul Singh, Co-founder and CEO of EcoSoul Home, said in a statement, "This funding milestone represents a pivotal moment in our mission to become one of the world's largest fully compostable home essentials brands. With the backing of such marquee investors, we are well-positioned to accelerate our growth and make sustainability mainstream by bringing sustainable living solutions to households and businesses across the globe."

Additionally, Arvind Ganesan, Co-founder of EcoSoul Home, commented, "With over 12,000 retail touchpoints worldwide, including partnerships with Walmart, Costco, Waitrose, and Ahold, we've proven that consumers globally are ready to embrace sustainable alternatives without compromising on quality or affordability."