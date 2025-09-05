Veranda Learning to divest vocational training division after commerce arm

Chennai-based edtech firm Veranda Learning said that it will divest its vocational training division, just a month after revealing similar plans for its commerce education arm.

These moves are part of a broader strategy to separate its four verticals, including K-12 and government test prep, and list each of them as independent companies on the stock exchanges, Suresh Kalpathi, Executive Director and Chairman of Veranda Learning, had told YourStory in a recent conversation.

“The decision to divest the vocational vertical reflects Veranda’s commitment to evaluating opportunities that enhance long-term shareholder value and ensure that each business line is optimally positioned for growth,” Kalpathi noted, commenting on the company’s recent announcement.

The education company said its restructuring committee has approved a plan to divest its vocational training division, which includes Brain4ce Education Solutions, Veranda Management Learning Solutions, and Six Phrase Edutech.

With this restructuring, Veranda aims to let its spun-off businesses grow as independent, profitable, debt-free market leaders. The company also plans to partner with Indian organisations that have strong ties to global universities, helping it expand reach, scale, and innovation in higher education and skills training.

“The move allows the company to focus resources and investments on areas where it has built strong market presence and growth potential, while enabling its divested verticals to explore opportunities better suited to their strengths,” Kalpathi remarked.

While Veranda 1.0 focused on building its foundation through acquisitions and expanding both offline and online, Veranda 2.0 is about improving performance and delivering direct value to investors, according to him.

Veranda is demerging JK Shah Commerce Education Limited into a separate, debt-free listed entity—offering direct exposure to investors and sharper strategic focus. The separation is expected to happen within the next seven to eight months.

Veranda is now profitable at an operational level. FY25 marked the conclusion of the first phase, with consolidated revenue reaching Rs 518.3 crore, up 40.1% year-on-year, and EBITDA rising to Rs 83.3 crore from Rs 62.3 crore in FY24.

A Rs 357-crore qualified institutional placement last month—87% of which was used to repay high-interest debt—helped the company’s commerce education vertical become debt-free, thus substantially deleveraging the group’s balance sheet.

Founded in 2018 by the Kalpathi AGS Group, Veranda Learning is a publicly-listed education company that offers a bouquet of training programmes for competitive exam preparation and a slew of professional skilling and upskilling programmes.