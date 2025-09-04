Reveal HealthTech, a two-year-old startup specialising in AI solutions for healthcare, has raised $7.2 million in a Series A round led by Leo Capital, with participation from Sanos Capital.

The company, incubated by W Health Ventures and 2070 Health, is positioning itself as a partner for US hospitals, life sciences firms, and medical device makers seeking to apply artificial intelligence to patient care and operations.

Founder and CEO Sanchit Mullick, who spent over two decades in technology services before co-founding Reveal with Boston Children’s Hospital surgeon Dr. Salim Ashar, said the idea emerged from a wave of digitisation in US healthcare.

“The country had just seen about 20 years of electronic health record implementations, and there was this gold mine of digital data that could be leveraged,” he said.

Mullick emphasised that Reveal’s focus is less on AI replacing doctors and more on reimagining workflows. “AI in healthcare is often equated with clinical decision support. But that’s just a sliver of the opportunity,” he said. “We are using AI to amplify and streamline clinical workflows, whether it’s predicting device adherence, tracking cancer screenings, or improving home-based care scheduling.”

One such deployment was with a US medical device maker, where Reveal developed a model to predict on day one whether a patient was likely to stick with a prescribed device. “They saw a 10–15% improvement in adherence, which translated not only into revenue but also into better outcomes for patients managing chronic disease,” Mullick noted.

The company’s flagship platforms include BioCanvas, which integrates multimodal data like scans, lab reports, and genetic markers to accelerate clinical trial recruitment and oncology research, and Prism AI, which helps build intelligent workflow automation agents.

Mullick described the funding as pivotal for scaling. “So far, our go-to-market motion has been very founder-led. With this round, we want to build a stronger commercial engine while doubling down on platforms like BioCanvas that can be taken to scale,” he said.

Investors see a timely opportunity. “Healthcare cannot be solved with one-size-fits-all point solutions,” said

Dr. Pankaj Jethwani of W Health Ventures. “We see an incredible opportunity for Reveal to support the rapid AI adoption within the US healthcare industry”.

The 120-person company is split between the US and India. Leadership, including alumni from SpaceX, NASA, and Athenahealth, sits largely in the US, while the Bengaluru team builds at scale. Mullick said the goal is to be neither a pure services nor product firm: “We want to be an AI solutions company for healthcare and life sciences. That’s the lens we take.”

Leo Capital partner Rajul Garg, who previously co-founded Pine Labs and GlobalLogic, called Reveal’s strength its ability to craft “tailored solutions that demonstrate time-bound business impact”.

The funding also brings Reveal into the Cipher Collective, a network of AI-driven healthtech firms collaborating on care delivery transformation.