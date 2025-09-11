Govt, auto industry need to work together to achieve self-reliance in entire value chain: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stressed the need for the government and the automobile industry to work together to achieve "true self-reliance" across the entire manufacturing value chain as India moves towards the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

In his written address to the annual convention of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Modi said as India advances towards global leadership in green and smart transportation, opportunities for investment and collaboration are immense.

The automobile industry, a key driver of the economy, has significantly improved mobility and quality of life and has been the torchbearer of the Make in India initiative, the prime minister said in his message read out by SIAM President, Shailesh Chandra.

The prime minister further said, "As we move towards the vision of 'Viksit Bharat', it is essential for the government and industry to work together to achieve true self-reliance across the entire automobile manufacturing value chain."

"It has been a torchbearer of the Make in India initiative, boosting global confidence in Indian manufacturing and positioning India as a hub of automotive excellence," the prime minister said.

Powered by strong policy frameworks and visionary reforms, Modi said, "India is moving rapidly towards building a future-ready transportation ecosystem."

This integration of modern technology with world-class infrastructure forms the backbone of India's ambitious growth story in mobility, he noted.

Highlighting how the auto sector is also embracing sustainability, focusing on green tech, EVs and sustainable alternatives, he said, "These advancements strengthen India's clean mobility goals, while creating opportunities in design, production and deployment."

He also stated that the growth of startups, especially in energy storage, is encouraging.

The prime minister also lauded the role played by SIAM over the years in facilitating a vibrant dialogue among policymakers, manufacturers and researchers on key challenges before the automobile sector, such as emissions, safety and infrastructure and aligned industrial strategies with national goals.