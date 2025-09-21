I am proud to build and do business in India. For far too long, chasing the “American Dream” has been seen as the ultimate goal, but the truth is that the Indian Dream is bigger, bolder, and rooted in our own soil. Today, with the world’s focus shifting and barriers rising abroad, it is our responsibility to transform challenges into opportunities right here at home. India is not just a market; it is a powerhouse of talent, innovation, and resilience.

Rather than exporting our brightest minds, we must channel them into creating global products, cutting-edge research, and enterprises that carry the stamp of Made in India. The Indian Dream is about self-reliance, pride, and building a future where the world looks to India not just for its people, but for its ideas, products, and leadership.

The moment

On Sept 19–20, 2025 (US time), President Trump signed a measure adding a $100,000 fee per H-1B petition after 21st September 2025—a drastic departure from the old regime that had a $215 registration plus standard petition fees. Several outlets and an official White House posting confirm the step, with reporting that companies are being told to keep H-1B talent stateside before a September 21 effective date. It was later clarified that there is no impact on current H1B holders. Early corporate guidance (for example, Microsoft) urged H-1B staff to return to the US immediately, underlining the disruption risk.

The administration’s stated intent is to reduce reliance on foreign workers and “train Americans.” But this will have first-order effects on tech, research, higher education, and healthcare that today lean heavily on global STEM talent—over 70% of H-1B beneficiaries are from India.

Why this is India’s perfect window

Brain-drain brake: The new fee makes fresh US hiring of offshore talent financially irrational for many firms. Expect fewer new H-1Bs and more “talent-in-place” hiring. India retains its best graduates rather than losing them to post-study immigration pathways. Cost rebalancing in our favour: A $100k/employee tax is roughly the premium many firms were willing to pay across relocation, legal, and wage uplifts. That money now naturally reallocates to offshore or near-shore teams—and India remains the deepest, most price-efficient STEM market at scale. (Inference based on the fee magnitude reported.) Policy certainty (there), opportunity (here): Even if court challenges emerge, US companies must plan for higher costs now. India can seize the budgeting season with credible alternatives—captive centres and managed GICs across Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities—backed by central and state incentives.

A national game plan (30–180 days)

Here are some of the steps we can implement immediately:

1) Scale PLIs into “Talent PLIs.”

Extend Production-Linked Incentives with a STEM Employment-Linked Incentive: rewards for net-new high-skill jobs in AI, chip design, cybersecurity, med-tech, climate-tech, and core software. Tie slabs to median-salary thresholds and patents filed.

2) Fast-track Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

Create a single-window 30-day GCC fast-track in top states; guaranteed office infra, plug-and-play cloud credits, and expedited visas for inbound execs. Pitch this explicitly to firms now rattled by the H-1B calculus. (Microsoft/JPMorgan class employers are already reacting.)

3) Double down on IndiaAI & chip corridors.

Front-load grants and tax credits for compute, model labs, and semicon design, aligning with IndiaAI and Semicon India roadmaps. Mandate open hiring portals where US firms can post “India-only” roles within 72 hours of requisition freezes abroad. (Strategic complement to fee-driven reshoring.)

4) Universities: pivot from export to import of opportunity.

Launch “Study in India, Work on the World”—joint labs with top US/EU schools hosted in India, bringing projects and grants here instead of exporting students there.

Fast fellowship pathways for returning Indian PhDs/postdocs hit by visa uncertainty.

5) Compliance and trust stack for outsourcing.

Publish a National Outsourcing Trust Code (data protection, SOC2/ISO fast lanes, HIPAA/GDPR toolkits) so Fortune-500s can lift-and-shift work to India with low legal friction.

6) Priority sectors for ‘India-first’ build-outs (next 12 months):

AI/ML & Data: model ops, safety, evals, enterprise agents.

Silicon & Systems: chip design, verification, EDA tooling.

Health-tech: clinical data annotation, RWE analytics, med-device firmware.

Fintech & Risk: RegTech, AML, credit models.

Gov-tech exports: digital public goods (DPI), identity, payments rails.

Talking points you can use in media & policy rooms

“A $100,000 H-1B fee turns the offshoring math upside down—India is the best onshore for global work.” Bloomberg

“This is not anti-US; it’s pro-India capacity building: more labs, more patents, more jobs.”

“Instead of exporting our students and importing their degrees, let’s import research grants and export products.”

“States that move first with GCC fast-tracks will capture a decade of high-skill employment in a year.”

Risks to watch

Policy whiplash in the US.: Courts or Congress might narrow or delay implementation; keep a Plan-B pipeline leaning on India regardless.

Pre-empt with apprenticeship tracks, outcome-based skilling, and non-compete-free retention playbooks.

Pre-empt with apprenticeship tracks, outcome-based skilling, and non-compete-free retention playbooks. Regulatory bottlenecks: Without single-window clearances and predictable data-transfer rules, momentum could stall.

Pool of 1,00,000 IT workforce is back

In the longer term, if one lakh skilled Indians return from the US, India will gain a huge talent pool, but the transition won’t be without challenges. Our job market may struggle to absorb them quickly, leading to underemployment or mismatched roles, while expectations of U.S.-level salaries could push up payroll costs and hurt smaller firms.





Cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad would see added pressure on housing, schools, and infrastructure, even as returnees face cultural and career readjustments to Indian work styles. Without clear policies—like startup funding support, tax breaks, or research grants—this talent could feel underutilised, creating frustration. The opportunity is massive, but without careful planning, the sudden inflow could spark wage inflation, congestion, and disillusionment, instead of turning into India’s Silicon Valley moment.

What to do Monday morning

Call top clients with an “India immediate scale” proposal (teams, costs, transition plan). Announce returnee hiring: fast-lane offers for Indians reconsidering US options. Book state-gov meetings to lock custom incentive packages (land, power, infra, stamp duty). Set up a US policy war-room to monitor implementation dates, carve-outs, and litigation. Ease of Doing Business, Startup Policy, AI Policy, Tax Support, Compliance, etc, need to be looked into immediately and within 15/30 days, we must have reforms to address this mega change.

When we stop chasing opportunities abroad and start building them here, the world comes to us. What Infosys did for IT, India can now do across AI, semiconductors, biotech, clean energy, and advanced manufacturing. This is not about rejecting the American dream; it’s about proving the Indian dream can be even bigger.