India’s prosperity story is gathering pace, with wealth creation not just rising but speeding up. According to the Mercedes-Benz Hurun India Wealth Report 2025, the number of households in India with a net worth of Rs 8.5 crore or more has jumped from roughly 4.58 lakh in 2021 to 8.71 lakh in 2025, nearly doubling in four years.

That growth amounts to something almost hard to believe: India is effectively adding a millionaire household approximately every 30 minutes.

The Mercedes-Benz Hurun India Wealth Report 2025 estimates that millionaire households comprise about 0.31% of all Indian households and are projected to keep rising, driven by strong economic

momentum.

Maharashtra leads with 1,78,600 millionaire households (a 194% growth since 2021), with Mumbai alone hosting 1,42,000, underpinned by a 55% growth in GSDP to Rs 40.5 lakh crore ($480 billion).

Hurun notes that rising valuations, expansion of consumer markets, and higher returns on investments have played key roles in driving this surge.

Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, "India's growth story underscores the resilience and transformation of the economy, driven by a burgeoning domestic market and soaring aspirations of today’s young generation. Mercedes-Benz, with strong roots in India, remains a symbol of social prestige, financial affluence and unmatched desirability. The Mercedes-Benz Hurun India Index reflects the pulse of India's wealth creation and luxury consumption patterns, representing the sentiment of India's affluents. Mercedes-Benz remains optimistic about India's economic resilience and social progress, and our strategic patience defines our long-term positive market outlook and exuberance for India.", concluded Santosh Iyer.

“Our inaugural Mercedes-Benz Hurun India Index captures the spirit of India’s economic rise by blending luxury car sales, billionaire growth, stock market performance, and GDP into a single yardstick. Its near-200% surge proves India’s wealth creation is both real and resilient—a celebration of how far we’ve come and a benchmark for the journey ahead,” added Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder & Chief Researcher, Hurun India.