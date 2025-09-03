Indian Army Cyber Quest 2025: Register Now to Tackle Real-World Cyber Threats

The Indian Army Terrier Cyber Quest 2025 a high-stakes, national-level cybersecurity challenge has officially opened registrations. Aimed at forging innovative digital defence solutions, this contest invites student teams and industry professionals to confront real-world cyber threats and bolster India’s cyber resilience.

Registration Period: 23 July to 7 September 2025

Location: New Delhi

Participation: Open to Indian citizens: students, researchers, and professionals alike. Teams may consist of up to three members

About the Event

This year’s edition builds on the success of prior iterations to foster collaboration across academia, industry, and defense sectors. Organized in partnership with IIT Madras, Indian Army Research Cell (IARC), CyberPeace, and National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the event spotlights critical technologies—AI/ML, Quantum Computing, and Drone Technology.

Two Dynamic Tracks, One Bold Mission

1. Bug Hunting Challenge (Track One)

Begins with an 8–10 hour virtual CTF elimination, where participants solve vulnerabilities in puzzles and systems to capture flags and earn points.

The Grand Finale: A 36-hour, in-person bug-hunting showdown in a controlled environment that simulates Indian Army infrastructure. Finalists will be scored on the severity, creativity, and complexity of discovered bugs.

2. Datathon (Track Two)

Requires submission of a concept brief in PPT or PDF during registration, outlining methodology and tech stack.

Finalists compete in a 36-hour prototype sprint, developing AI/ML-based solutions around:

Drone flight anomaly detection

Quantum-enhanced malware/ransomware detection

Deepfake detection and response systems.

Event Timeline

Stage Dates Registration 23 July – 7 September 2025 Preliminary Shortlisting 8 – 17 September 2025 Grand Finale 24 – 26 September 2025 Award Ceremony 7 October 2025

Recognition & Rewards

Winners will receive attractive prizes and recognition from senior dignitaries, including the Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi.

Additional perks include boarding, lodging, and a platform to collaborate with Indian Army specialists adding practical value to the opportunity.

Why It Matters

Within its Decade of Transformation, the Indian Army is nurturing a robust digital defence ecosystem. The Terrier Cyber Quest 2025 invites India’s best minds to architect solutions against evolving cyber threats using cutting-edge technologies. It’s more than a competition, it’s a call to become a nation’s digital defender.

Ready to Compete? Here’s How

Visit the official registration portal

to sign up before 7 September 2025. Whether you're a student or a seasoned professional, seize the chance to test your mettle and contribute meaningfully to national cybersecurity.