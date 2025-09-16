IndiQube lands Rs 410 Cr BlackRock deal, cementing its place in Bengaluru’s office space boom

Bengaluru’s commercial skyline has seen its fair share of marquee leases. The latest one comes with an interesting twist: BlackRock Services India, one of the world’s largest asset managers, has signed a Rs 410-crore agreement with IndiQube for office space on MG Road.

The deal covers 1.43 lakh sq. ft. at KNG Tower 1 (IndiQube Symphony) and runs for 10 years, starting October 2025. BlackRock will pay about Rs 2.72 crore a month, with a 5% annual escalation, along with a security deposit of Rs 21.75 crore. The lease spans the ground plus five floors of the building.

Bengaluru’s lead remains intact

The BlackRock lease is notable not just for its size, but for who it’s with. IndiQube, a company better known for its flexible and managed workspaces, has steadily been expanding into larger, enterprise-focused real estate deals. The BlackRock transaction is one of the clearest signs yet that flex operators are moving into a space long dominated by traditional developers and business parks.

And the choice of Bengaluru is hardly surprising. The city continues to account for the largest share of Grade A office stock in India, about 26% of the country’s 1,030 million sq. ft., according to ICRA. Delhi-NCR and Mumbai follow with 19% and 18% respectively.

In recent months, the city has seen a string of large leasing commitments: TCS took 1.4 million sq. ft. in Electronic City on a 15-year lease, while Apple India signed for 2.7 lakh sq. ft., with a contract value upwards of Rs 1,000 crore.

Reading the trend

Taken together, these transactions highlight a few shifts. Despite global debates around hybrid work, India’s Grade A office market continues to draw long-term commitments from multinationals. And increasingly, workspace operators like IndiQube are being taken seriously at the big end of town, offering not just flexibility but also the scale and quality that large enterprises demand.

The BlackRock lease is unlikely to be the last. As global companies expand their India footprint and seek reliable office infrastructure, the boundaries between traditional landlords and new-age operators will continue to blur.