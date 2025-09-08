Interior design firm Flipspaces raises $50M to expand, boost AI tech

Interior design firm Flipspaces has secured an additional $50 million as part of its Series C funding round, as it plans to expand its geographical presence, strengthen supply chain, and enhance AI-driven tech.

The fresh capital came from investors, including UAE-headquartered CE-Invests, Singapore-headquartered Panthera Growth Partners, and Japan-headquartered SMBC Asia Rising Fund.

This follows the startup’s recent $35 million funding round led by Iron Pillar, with participation from Synergy Capital Partners and Prashasta Seth.

Flipspaces Founder and CEO Kunal Sharma told YourStory that the company plans to deploy the funds in three key areas.

“First, we aim to double down on technology, especially AI-powered software for the interior design and build domain, which we’ve already started developing. Second, growth capital will help us expand into more geographies in India and the US. Third, we plan inorganic acquisitions, targeting strong legacy companies in the US, UAE, and India to enhance their scale and EBITDA with our technology and processes,” Sharma added.

Founded in 2015 by Sharma, Ankur Muchhal, Vikash Anand, and Mrinal Sharma, Flipspaces operates with a technology-first approach. Its proprietary ERP platform connects business development, design, supply chain, and project management, while immersive VR walkthroughs allow clients to visualise and modify spaces in real time.

The company is also developing AI-led tools to further improve efficiency, cost transparency, and timely delivery in a traditionally fragmented sector.

“Their tech-driven approach and scalable model make them a strong contender to lead the market,” said Shilpa Kulkarni, Founder and Managing Partner at Panthera Growth Partners.

Flipspaces has built a curated network of suppliers and contractors, integrated into its technology platform and governed by structured operating procedures to ensure quality, consistency, and accountability.

While its early work in India centred on office spaces, its international projects, particularly in the US, have focused more on restaurants and cafés.

In India, the company’s portfolio has largely focused on office spaces, while in the US most projects involve restaurants and cafés. More recently, it has also taken on large enterprise mandates, working with clients such as Adani, Genpact, and L&T, according to Sharma.

“Flipspaces’ ability to scale profitably across India and the USA, while deploying AI and VR to transform a traditional sector, exemplifies the kind of opportunity we are committed to backing. With the UAE as its launchpad for expansion into the wider MENA region, Flipspaces is uniquely positioned to bridge the Asia-UAE-USA innovation corridor,” noted Ghada Abdelkader, senior vice president of CE-Invests.