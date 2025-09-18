Jaro Education announces Rs 450 Cr IPO

Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research (Jaro Education) is looking to raise Rs 450 crore through its initial public offering (IPO), which will open for subscription on September 23.

In a public announcement, the company said it has fixed a price band of Rs 846 to Rs 890 per share for its maiden public offering.

The company's IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 170 crore, and an offer for sale of shares valued Rs 280 crore, by promoter Sanjay Namdeo Salunkhe. It is scheduled to conclude on September 25.

Of the fresh issuance, Rs 81 crore has been earmarked for marketing, brand building, and advertising, Rs 45 crore for payment of debt, and the rest for general corporate purposes.

Founded in 2009 by Salunkhe, Jaro Education offers degree programmes and certification programmes in collaboration with its partner institutions.

As of March 2025, it had over 22 offices-cum-learning centres across major cities for offline learning, apart from 17 immersive tech studio set-ups in the campuses of various IIMs. It caters to 36 partner institutions such as IITs and IIMs, and premier global institutions like Swiss School of Management and Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto. It offers 268 course offerings and programmes of diverse domains.

Nuvama Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, and Systematix Corporate Services are the book running lead managers while Bigshare Services is the registrar to the IPO.