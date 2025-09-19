Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Ltd. (Jaro Education), one of India’s leading players in online higher education, has raised Rs 115 crore in its pre-IPO funding round from marquee investors.

The round saw participation from Sunil Singhania’s Abakkus Diversified Alfa Fund, Madhu Kela’s Singularity Growth Opportunities Fund and Singularity Equity Fund, Subhkam Ventures, and the family office of Polycab. Other well-known investors, including Utpal Sheth of Rare Enterprises, the family office of Supreme Industries, and Deven Choksey, also came on board ahead of the IPO.

Jaro Education is now gearing up to raise Rs 450 crore through its IPO, which will open on September 23, 2025, and close on September 25, 2025. The issue consists of a fresh issue of Rs 170 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 280 crore, priced in the band of Rs 846–Rs 890 per share, with a lot size of 16 shares (Rs 14,240 minimum bid). The shares will be listed on NSE and BSE.

Dr. Sanjay Salunkhe, CMD, Jaro Education﻿

For FY25, the company reported net revenues of Rs 254.02 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 51.67 crore. It also declared a dividend of 10% on a face value of Rs 10 per share.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to strengthen marketing, brand building, and advertising activities (₹81 crore), prepay or repay certain borrowings (₹48 crore), and fund general corporate purposes.

Jaro Education has established itself as a trusted enabler of online higher education, with partnerships spanning seven IITs, seven IIMs, and more than 22 leading universities, including Symbiosis, Amity, Manipal, Loyola College, Welingkar Institute of Management, and IISc.

The IPO is being managed by Nuvama Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, and Systematix Corporate Services.