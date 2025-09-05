Law to regulate online gaming brought without heeding to any pressure: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the government brought in a new law to regulate online gaming without heeding to any pressure to ensure that the future of country's youth is safeguarded from the harmful effects of the digital world.

In an interaction with national awardee teachers, the prime minister said there are huge job opportunities in the online gaming market, and urged teachers to sensitise students about opportunities in the sector which can be tapped.

"Gaming is not bad but gambling is... Future of our youth must be safeguarded," Modi said, referring to the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, recently passed by the Parliament.

The law is aimed at protecting students and families from addictive, financially exploitative and violent content.

"India can dominate global online gaming market, if done in a right manner... There are huge job opportunities too," he said.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 bars all forms of online money games while promoting e-sports and other online games.

The Act seeks to prohibit advertisements related to online money games and bars banks and financial institutions from transferring funds for any of such games.

"We introduced a new online gaming law... All teachers must now sensitise students that gaming and gambling are different. This is a big decision that we have taken,, and many forces did not want us to ban online gambling but our government has the political will and intent to protect future of youth.

"There are many games with which students were impressed and affected, money was being wasted, even housewives had begun to try them. The losses were driving people to suicide; it became like an addiction which was destroying families as people were being trapped," he said.

The prime minister urged teachers to raise awareness among students about these risks. He emphasised the government’s commitment to promoting India’s presence in the global gaming sector, especially by leveraging traditional Indian games and supporting innovative startups.

"Teachers can play a big role in sensitising students about harmful effects of online money games... We have decided that such harmful content will not be placed before students. I urge teachers to sensitise students about this... Now even Olympics has included online gaming. Having that talent is different but making it reach addiction stage is something which needs to be avoided at any cost," he said.

“By educating students about responsible gaming and digital opportunities, the government envisions creating promising career options for the youth in this expanding industry," he added.

Modi applauded the rising interest of Indian students in innovation, science, and technology, crediting the success of the Chandrayaan mission for inspiring millions to become scientists and innovators.

He also recalled how Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla’s return from a space mission energised his school community, underscoring the vital role of teachers in shaping and guiding youth beyond academics.

Modi also highlighted the support now available through the Atal Innovation Mission and Atal Tinkering Labs, with over 10,000 labs already established nationwide. The government has approved the creation of an additional 50,000 labs to provide young innovators across India more opportunities to innovate, he said.

“The success of these initiatives depends greatly on the dedicated efforts of teachers nurturing the next generation of innovators,” he added.