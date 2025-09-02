SMBs, ready to scale? Lenovo Pro offers exclusive tools for your growth journey

For every founder, achieving product–market fit (PMF) feels like the ultimate breakthrough. Customers love your product, adoption is growing, and the hard work of validation seems to have paid off. But ask any experienced entrepreneur, and they’ll tell you: PMF is not the finish line; it’s just the beginning of the journey. The real challenge begins when a startup tries to scale sustainably: hiring rapidly, reaching new markets, building credibility, and ensuring that its systems and teams don’t break under the pressure of growth.

Lenovo’s recent YourStory webinar, “Product-market fit to scale – You’ve built it. Now let’s grow it: A practical guide to scaling,” unpacked the practical realities of scaling small and medium businesses (SMBs) in India. The session brought together Lenovo India leaders, SMB specialists, and ecosystem enablers to decode what it really takes for small businesses and startups to go from a validated product to a scalable, resilient enterprise.

While Saqib Jameel, Workstation Business Lead at Lenovo India, decoded how to practically scale operations and IT infrastructure once early traction is achieved, Dhruv Bansal, Business Head SMB, Lenovo India, introduced the attendees to Lenovo Pro, a value-packed program offering exclusive SMB benefits including special pricing, dedicated support, and tailored solutions.

Technology as a growth accelerator

One of the most compelling takeaways from the webinar was how technology and IT infrastructure, often overlooked in the early days, become critical enablers of scale.

“Once you’re past PMF, your teams expand, customer data grows, and security risks increase,” Jameel said. “Businesses need to think about how their infrastructure is powering workflows today and whether it can support the next growth cycle. SMBs that invest early in scalable infrastructure grow 30% faster than those that don’t.”

For SMBs in fast-moving industries like design, real estate, healthcare, and financial services, this often means moving from legacy hardware to AI-ready, high-performance workstations. Without this, businesses risk losing productivity, delaying projects, and even compromising innovation. From choosing the right business PCs and devices to enabling secure, cloud-based collaboration, Jameel urged SMB leaders to view IT not as a cost but as a growth accelerator.

He also shared real-world examples where Lenovo’s AI-enabled workstations dramatically reduced turnaround times. In real estate, for instance, rendering time for architectural visualisations dropped from days to mere hours, enabling firms to pitch faster and win more clients. In financial services, high-performance devices are powering advanced risk modelling and fraud detection. Healthcare professionals are using Lenovo’s infrastructure to combine genomic sequencing with clinical insights, opening doors to personalised and precision medicine.

“AI is not a future concept anymore; it’s happening today. The question is whether your business is equipped to harness it,” Jameel noted.

Simplifying technology access for SMBs with Lenovo Pro

“When we talk about ‘small businesses’, it’s never to undermine the immense potential you hold. In fact, your challenges and ambitions are exactly why Lenovo Pro exists,” said Bansal, as he took over the session to introduce the audience to Lenovo Pro, a direct-to-customer vertical within Lenovo.

“This means we work with you directly, without any middlemen involved. Your products are sourced and stocked by Lenovo itself. You get early access to the latest launches, even before they hit general distribution,” he explained.

For example, the ThinkStation P310 was available on Lenovo Pro much before it reached broader retail channels. And it’s not just about products. “We dedicate a personal account manager to you. From understanding your requirements, to ensuring delivery on time, to supporting after-sales service, your account manager is your single point of contact,” he said.

With Lenovo Pro, SMBs get a host of advantages such as:

Exclusive discounts and loyalty rewards: Every purchase earns loyalty points (2 points = Re 1). Businesses can redeem these for future buys, making every purchase more cost-efficient.

Every purchase earns loyalty points (2 points = Re 1). Businesses can redeem these for future buys, making every purchase more cost-efficient. Tiered benefits as a business grows: Pro Tier (up to 5% savings), Premier Tier (₹25 lakh spend, up to 7%), and Elite Tier (₹50 lakh spend, up to 9%). Most importantly, these thresholds aren’t time-bound; users carry your benefits forward as their business scales.

Pro Tier (up to 5% savings), Premier Tier (₹25 lakh spend, up to 7%), and Elite Tier (₹50 lakh spend, up to 9%). Most importantly, these thresholds aren’t time-bound; users carry your benefits forward as their business scales. Flexible buying experience: 100% online with GST invoicing, multiple payment options (excluding cash), and no minimum order quantity; users can buy even a single laptop or mouse.

100% online with GST invoicing, multiple payment options (excluding cash), and no minimum order quantity; users can buy even a single laptop or mouse. Demo units: For select products, businesses can request demo units to test in their own environment before making large commitments.

For select products, businesses can request demo units to test in their own environment before making large commitments. Custom configuration: Unlike offline distributors who push stock they already hold, Lenovo Pro lets businesses configure devices to their exact needs such as RAM, storage, display, warranty, services, even accidental damage protection. In fact, over 70% of Lenovo Pro devices sold today are custom-built for SMBs.

Unlike offline distributors who push stock they already hold, Lenovo Pro lets businesses configure devices to their exact needs such as RAM, storage, display, warranty, services, even accidental damage protection. In fact, over 70% of Lenovo Pro devices sold today are custom-built for SMBs. Fast delivery: Stock devices reach Tier I cities in 48 hours and Tier II in four days. Custom-configured devices are shipped fresh from Lenovo’s global factories within 12 days.

Since launch, Lenovo Pro has already served over 95,000 SMBs in India.

“We deliver on our promises with one of the lowest error rates in the industry (just 0.01%). And to give you an idea of scale, Lenovo Pro sells about one laptop every two minutes,” Bansal said.

Powering SMB growth

Scaling beyond PMF requires the right blend of systems, people, and technology. As Lenovo’s webinar revealed, businesses that invest early in infrastructure and partnerships gain a significant edge in speed, resilience, and growth.

With Lenovo Pro, SMBs can access enterprise-grade solutions, exclusive benefits, and dedicated support designed to fuel their journey from promising startup to scalable enterprise. For SMBs ready to scale, Lenovo Pro offers more than just tools; it acts as their growth partner.

