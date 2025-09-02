Exits continue at Peak XV: Managing Director Harshjit Sethi quits VC

Harshjit Sethi, Managing Director of Peak XV Partners, has quit the venture capital firm after a 10-year stint, marking another top-level exit at a time when the VC plans to raise a new fund.

Sethi took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday to announce the move. “After a decade at Sequoia India and Peak XV, I’ve decided to leave the firm and explore a new innings. It’s been a journey rich in learning and relationships,” he said.

The exit comes weeks after YourStory reported that Surge Partner Pieter Kemps will leave the firm after over a decade, adding to a string of top-level exits at one of India's largest VC firms.

With Sethi’s exit, Peak XV’s team has lost its four senior executives—Shraeyansh Thakur, who quit in March this year, along with Abheek Anand and Shailesh Lakhani, who left in February. In May, Suraj Agarwalla, Vice President of the Growth team, left the company.

“Harshjit will be transitioning from his role at Peak XV in the coming months to pursue his next chapter. We are deeply grateful for his contributions and remain focused on serving our LPs and founders,” a Peak XV spokesperson said.

Sethi’s exit comes as the VC aims to raise its maiden fund post its split from Sequoia Capital, reportedly with a target corpus of $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion.

While the firm is looking to start fresh, the recent string of high-level exits echoes a shift in its strategy and culture. Earlier in February, The CapTable had reported that several partner-level exits were imminent in India.

As part of Peak XV’s Growth team, Sethi looked at artificial intelligence companies, even leading the VC’s biggest AI bet in India—Sarvam.ai, which specialises in scalable, enterprise AI focusing on Indic language models, platform development, and open-source ecosystem contributions.

Peak XV has participated in the company’s seed and Series A funding rounds, where Sarvam raised $12.6 million and $41 million, respectively. Sethi’s exit takes away a distinctive edge the firm had in the AI investment landscape.