Union Minister Piyush Goyal launches India Handpicked, a book on India’s ODOP journey

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Wednesday unveiled India Handpicked, a book co-authored by Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory and The Bharat Project, and Chhavi Mahajan in Mumbai. The launch also saw participation from Sumeet Jarangal, Director, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The book spotlights the Government of India’s One District One Product (ODOP) initiative and the country’s diverse craft traditions. It highlights how India’s artisans and their crafts form the backbone of the country's cultural identity and economic strength, while also tracing how ODOP is enabling market access and global recognition for the artisan communities.

“The One District One Product programme is unique. We have all seen and used these products over the years. All of us must have worn Kolhapuri chappals (slippers). Yet, no one had truly recognised their importance, identity, or potential—until Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid attention,” the minister remarked during the book launch.

“Our country is vast and prosperous, and every district has its own unique identity. Some districts have one unique product, others have several,” he added.

The minister said he has personally given Pashmina shawls, Araku coffee, Chikmagalur coffee, Darjeeling tea, Assam tea, and other products to dignitaries at home and abroad. He emphasised that Prime Minister Modi has ensured these products are promoted through Indian embassies and high commissions worldwide. Foreign offices help promote them, and whenever a politician or dignitary visits, they are honoured with ODOP products, he said.

At the same time, he underlined that promotion alone is not enough, and that it must go hand-in-hand with commercialisation.

The minister, who attended an exhibition for ODOP artisans and exhibitors at Kora Kendra Ground in Mumbai before the book launch, said, “Exhibitions like the one we have seen today allow people to see and experience these products. We supply them to large hotels and five-star establishments. Over the next two days, I encourage everyone to explore these ODOP products.”

The ODOP initiative, launched under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to promote craft products from every district across India, linking them to both domestic and international markets.

According to official data, ODOP has so far identified 1,102 products across 761 districts, many of which are GI-tagged and export-ready.

Goyal said wider adoption of ODOP products can transform livelihoods by generating jobs and income for millions of artisans. Every time a Swadeshi (Made in India) product is used, whether a Kolhapur chappal or something else, an artisan earns a living, he said.

“Promote Swadeshi goods in our communities, shops, and homes—not by force, but with love. Use stickers or signs to indicate Swadeshi products, and support the Prime Minister’s vision,” he added.

The minister also underlined the global appeal of Indian heritage and crafts—from Madhubani paintings to Patan Patola weaves, Kashmiri carpets, silver filigree, and naturally dyed saris. Indian artisans’ work demonstrates the incredible power of the country’s heritage, he said.

The minister also thanked YourStory CEO Shradha Sharma for co-authoring India Handpicked book, which documents the ODOP journey.

Shradha Sharma appreciated the minister’s work and said, “He is someone who works like us, like an ordinary person, tirelessly for 24 hours a day. I have seen him do this for many years. He encourages everyone, and even supported me in launching my book without any backing, which is a very big thing. He is truly walking the talk, and to me, that is who he is.”

“Our Prime Minister has given many gifts to the leaders of the world; they are India’s ODOP products. India Handpicked compiles their stories—where they started and what's their history—in a non-boring way,” she added.

Jarangal thanked the Government of Maharashtra and DPIIT for organising the event, which showcases ODOP artisans and exhibitors. He also thanked Sharma for her efforts on the book.

“On the occasion of the Prime Minister’s birthday, let us take a pledge: the dream of seeing India developed by 2047, a dream envisioned by the Prime Minister and shared by every Indian, will be realised. Through ODOP, our nation will continue to carry forward the values rooted in our culture and heritage,” he noted.