OYO-parent PRISM introduces CheckIn, a new premium value hotel brand

PRISM, the parent company of OYO, has launched CheckIn, a brand that brings together its premium value hotel offerings, including Townhouse Hotels, Clubhouse, Sunday Hotels, Belvilla, and Palette Hotels.

Earlier this month, IPO-bound OYO's parent entity, Oravel Stays, rebranded itself as PRISM.

With a network of more than 1,300 hotels across India, CheckIn is currently the country’s largest chain in the premium value segment. Properties under the brand will be managed by dedicated CheckIn teams and partner operators, with a focus on consistency and guest experience, states the company's official release.

“CheckIn is designed to offer a reliable and well-rounded premium value stay experience. It reflects our effort to build on OYO’s budget segment foundation and extend into higher-value hospitality," Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & Group CEO of PRISM, said.

Founded in 2012 by Agarwal, PRISM started as a travel-tech company focused on standardising small hotels and making budget stays more accessible through technology. In the years since, the company has expanded into premium hotels, vacation homes, and other hospitality segments, while also growing its international presence.

Today, PRISM operates as a global travel-tech and hospitality platform, with a customer base of over 100 million across more than 35 countries.

Earlier this month, the company also reported a sharp surge in first-quarter profit and revenue, buoyed by robust hotel demand, premium brand expansion, and improved operating discipline. The board will also consider a 1:1 bonus share issue at its annual meeting later this month.

The company recorded a profit after tax of more than Rs 200 crore in Q1 FY26, more than double the Rs 87 crore posted a year earlier, according to an internal email founder Agarwal sent to employees. Revenue climbed 47% year-on-year to Rs 2,019 crore, while gross booking value jumped 144% to about Rs 7,227 crore.