Sabre’s playbook for building a future-ready GCC beyond the metros

What role will Tier II GCCs play in shaping India’s innovation landscape in the next 3-5 years? And how are they balancing innovation, product ownership, and traditional operations?

Rency Mathew (RM): As companies invest in AI, Cloud, RPA, IoT, AR/VR, etc., Tier II and III GCCs are evolving from traditional operations hubs into engines of innovation and product ownership. While operational excellence remains important, these centers are now becoming hubs for AI-driven solutions, platform engineering, and next-gen tech development, reflecting a more strategic role in the company’s growth.

How has your experience been with hiring and retaining tech/operations talent in these cities? Are there specific skill sets or roles that are easier or harder to fill locally?

(RM): We hire talent from across the country, regardless of their location. Our offices are in Bengaluru (GCC), Mumbai, and Delhi, and while most roles are based in these cities, we also offer flexible remote work options.

As a result, retention hasn’t been a challenge. In fact, Sabre Bengaluru’s attrition rates are lower than industry peers and other GCCs, driven by our flexible work culture, emphasis on work-life balance, and focus on employee well-being.

Technical roles in emerging areas like AI, cloud computing, and platform engineering tend to be harder to fill at times, but we do see a steady supply of local talent pool with deep expertise, in cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

At the same time, traditional tech support and operations roles also see a steady supply of talent across various parts of the country. Sabre also invests heavily in upskilling programs and collaborates closely with training partners

Have you partnered with local universities, bootcamps, or state skill missions?

(RM): Yes, we’ve partnered with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Sirmaur, to bring travel-specific courses into classrooms, ensuring students gain real-world industry insights.

We have also organized travel-focused hackathons at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, to spark creativity and entrepreneurial thinking, and we actively conduct placement drives across Tier I and II cities to attract diverse talent.

Our engagement with IIT Madras on joint research initiatives helps us exchange knowledge and apply innovation to real-world challenges. We also hire students from leading institutions around the country, such as Manipal Institute of Technology, Vellore Institute of Technology, National Institute of Technology, Patna, etc.

These collaborations are essential in creating a steady pipeline of job-ready talent, especially in Tier II and III cities where industry-specific training infrastructure may be less developed.

What infrastructure gaps still hinder the growth of GCCs in these Tier II cities, and what would you want improved?

(RM): While Tier II and III cities offer cost advantages and emerging talent pools, gaps in reliable high-speed internet, transport connectivity, and quality office spaces still hinder growth. There’s a need for improved physical and digital infrastructure, as well as better ecosystem support for talent and lifestyle amenities, to make these locations attractive not just operationally but also for innovation-focused roles.

Are you collaborating with startups or local SaaS companies?

(RM): In the past, our partnership with The/ Nudge Institute gave us the opportunity to mentor social startups, which underscored our dedication to fostering inclusive and sustainable growth. Through this collaboration, we supported innovative ideas that aim to create positive social impact, helping entrepreneurs overcome challenges and scale their solutions. This experience reinforced our belief in driving meaningful change by empowering ventures that prioritise both community well-being and long-term sustainability.

How important were ESG considerations like commute time, green buildings, or work-life balance in choosing these cities?

(RM): At Sabre, ESG principles are a core part of how we operate and make decisions, including where we establish our GCCs. While factors like commute time, green buildings, and work-life balance may not be the sole criteria for choosing locations, they definitely influence our approach to creating sustainable and inclusive work environments. We actively invest in promoting employee well-being through flexible work arrangements and wellness programs, recognizing that work-life balance drives productivity and satisfaction. Our office spaces increasingly incorporate sustainable design elements, reflecting our commitment to reducing environmental impact. Additionally, we consider ease of commute as part of creating accessible workplaces that minimize employee stress and carbon footprints.

What policy or ecosystem support would accelerate GCC growth outside metros?

(RM): Investment in digital infrastructure, transport connectivity, and regulatory ease would help accelerate GCC growth outside metros. Additionally, incentives for innovation hubs, stronger university-industry linkages, and startup ecosystem support may also help build vibrant ecosystems that attract and retain talent.

