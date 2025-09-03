Short-form video learning platform Seekho bags $28M led by Bessemer

Seekho, an OTT platform offering short-form, vernacular learning videos, on Wednesday said it raised $28 million in a Series B funding round, as it plans to expand into new content categories, languages, and geographies.

The funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners witnessed participation from Goodwater Capital and existing investors Lightspeed Venture Partners and Elevation Capital.

Seekho’s latest funding round was first reported by Entrackr.

Seekho was founded in 2020 by Rohit Choudhary, Keertay Agarwal, and Yash Banwani. Through 3-5 minute vernacular videos, the platform delivers knowledge that helps users grow in their careers or personal lives. Topics span digital services, social media growth, business operations, language learning, and self-improvement.

Choudhary said that with the new funding, the plan is to make Seekho more engaging. “We will be investing in new content formats, primarily powered by AI, blending video with interactive elements to create more personalised learning journeys. This way, people won’t just watch and learn; they will be able to engage with the platform for their specific use cases and learn more effectively,” he told YourStory, adding that the vision is to make Seekho a global brand.

The platform currently covers 15 categories—from business, finance, and technology to lifestyle, management, health, and even astrology—and aims to expand this to 25–30 in the next few years.

Seekho’s content is available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, with Kannada and Bengali next in line.

In terms of reach, Seekho currently has over 25 million monthly active users, growing 60% quarterly, with a fair distribution across Tier I, II, and III regions. Looking ahead, the company plans to expand into the US within the next two to three quarters.

“The consumer landscape of India is evolving very rapidly. There are almost 800 million smartphone users in India. And on average, they are spending around eight hours a day,” highlighted Anant Vidur Puri, Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners.

He noted that as more people get connected to the online ecosystem, "there will be a lot more curiosity and desire to learn, improve, and upskill yourself".

Yet, search and YouTube often prove unreliable or inaccessible for many, especially non-English users. Seekho addresses this gap by offering short, engaging videos that make learning simple, trustworthy, and entertaining, Puri added.

The platform typically offers a Rs 199 monthly subscription for Android users, while on iOS, it has an annual plan, though Choudhary noted this remains a negligible part of overall subscriptions.

AI at play

“AI is disrupting everything,” said Choudhary, adding, “If you ask me, are there chances that someone can disrupt Seekho using AI? Maybe the answer is yes, but at the same time, I’d say that we have designed the organisation in a way that if someone is going to disrupt Seekho using AI, it will be us.”

Choudhary, who believes “AI is extremely important for scaling up the platform,” explained: “One part is content curation, which can be done using AI. But as both content and users diversify, the bigger challenge is recommending the right content to the right user, and that is already being powered heavily by AI.”

Seekho uses LLMs not only for content quality checks—fact-checking, thumbnail review, and analysing user comments—but also to cluster content and users, ensuring the right content reaches the right audience and enabling the platform to scale effectively.

With AI, Seekho aims to go deeper by personalising guidance for learners. Beyond static videos, AI will enable interactive, on-demand support while delivering tailored solutions to individual problem areas.

Prior to this funding, Seekho had secured $11 million in two funding rounds backed by Lightspeed, Elevation, PointOne Capital, Sprout Investment, AngelList, Succeed, and several angel investors.